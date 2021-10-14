© pepperl fuchs

Pepperl+Fuchs adds to its capacity with a new facility

Pepperl+Fuchs has officially opened its new production site in Trutnov, Czech Republic. This marks the conclusion of a project which started in 2019 and will allow the company to strengthen its position as a producer of industrial sensors.

The new building complex replaces the existing production facilities that Pepperl+Fuchs acquired from Siemens in 2010. Covering 8.200 square meters in total, the site employs 230 people. Alongside the production facilities and attached warehouse, the site also offers spaces for industrial engineering, research and development, and quality management, the company explains in a press release. The plant now supplies all other European locations of the Pepperl+Fuchs Group with assembled printed circuit boards and—in addition to the inductive sensors already manufactured in Trutnov—will also be used in the future for the production of complex photoelectric sensors. The company says that the production systems at the new facility are based on the principles of Industry 4.0 and mainly use solutions from the company's own portfolio. These include LiDAR sensors, diffuse mode sensors, and camera-based track guidance systems for an auto-guided transport system. An RFID system has been installed to automatically track Kanban goods workflows, which simplifies and accelerates production processes. "Planning and building the new facility in the midst of a pandemic was an ambitious project that required flexibility and high levels of commitment from Pepperl+Fuchs and the partners that were involved in this venture. Our production facilities in Trutnov will play an important role as part of the Pepperl+Fuchs Group and will allow us to meet increasing customer demand in ever-changing markets. The site concept offers space for further growth, both within the building and across the large site itself," says Tobias Blöcher, Managing Director of Pepperl+Fuchs Manufacturing s.r.o. in the press release.