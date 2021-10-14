© pepperl fuchs Components | October 14, 2021
Pepperl+Fuchs adds to its capacity with a new facility
Pepperl+Fuchs has officially opened its new production site in Trutnov, Czech Republic. This marks the conclusion of a project which started in 2019 and will allow the company to strengthen its position as a producer of industrial sensors.
The new building complex replaces the existing production facilities that Pepperl+Fuchs acquired from Siemens in 2010. Covering 8.200 square meters in total, the site employs 230 people. Alongside the production facilities and attached warehouse, the site also offers spaces for industrial engineering, research and development, and quality management, the company explains in a press release. The plant now supplies all other European locations of the Pepperl+Fuchs Group with assembled printed circuit boards and—in addition to the inductive sensors already manufactured in Trutnov—will also be used in the future for the production of complex photoelectric sensors. The company says that the production systems at the new facility are based on the principles of Industry 4.0 and mainly use solutions from the company's own portfolio. These include LiDAR sensors, diffuse mode sensors, and camera-based track guidance systems for an auto-guided transport system. An RFID system has been installed to automatically track Kanban goods workflows, which simplifies and accelerates production processes. "Planning and building the new facility in the midst of a pandemic was an ambitious project that required flexibility and high levels of commitment from Pepperl+Fuchs and the partners that were involved in this venture. Our production facilities in Trutnov will play an important role as part of the Pepperl+Fuchs Group and will allow us to meet increasing customer demand in ever-changing markets. The site concept offers space for further growth, both within the building and across the large site itself," says Tobias Blöcher, Managing Director of Pepperl+Fuchs Manufacturing s.r.o. in the press release.
RISC-V player announces expansion of US operation Andes Technology USA Corp., the HQ of the North America operations of Taiwan-based Andes Technology Corporation, a supplier a RISC-V processor cores, is planning a major expansion of Its US operation.
NXP Semiconductors names new CFO NXP Semiconductors announces that the company names Bill Betz has been named NXP’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.
GlobalWafers / Siltronic deal gets a green light from the US GlobalWafers has provided an update regarding its ts all-cash tender offer for the outstanding ordinary shares of Siltronic AG.
Samsung starts mass production of its 14nm EUV DDR5 DRAM Samsung Electronics says that it has begun mass producing its 14-nanometer DRAM, based on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology.
Schurter completes its latest Swiss expansion The new construction and conversion of the Schurter Group headquarters in Lucerne, Switzerland has been completed.
UK is off the table for potential Intel fab after Brexit The UK would have been a potential site for an Intel fab, but not after Brexit, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told the BBC.
Solution from Fingerprint Cards integrated in new Honor MagicBook Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, announces that the the company’s new biometric solution for the PC market is integrated in the new HONOR MagicBook V14.
Kanthal sells its semiconductor capital equipment business Heating technology company Kanthal announces that it has reached an agreement to divest its semiconductor capital equipment business to Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES), headquartered in Fremont, California, USA.
GaN power IC supplier opens new office in China Navitas Semiconductor, a provider of gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs, has opened a new office in Shenzhen, China which offers the company 300% increase in capabilities to support revenue growth in the region.
Generating very low voltages with standard regulators Question: What is a good solution for generating a tiny dc supply voltage of a few hundred millivolts?
SiPearl opens new design center in France Microprocessor designer SiPearl has opened yet another European design center, this time in Grenoble, France.
Infineon plans to increase investments by 50% next year The German chip manufacturer has provided its investors with an update on its strategy, business performance and long-term perspective as well as on the outlook for the fiscal year 2022.
HEICO subsidiary acquires specialised electronics company HEICO Corporation's dB Control subsidiary has acquired 100% of Paciwave, Inc. The RF and microwave specialist is HEICO's 6th acquisition this year.
TI might not be done with Sherman Early last year the news that Texas Instruments disclosed that it planned to close two wafer plants within three to five years. The plants in question were two 50+ year old factories, located in Dallas and Sherman. But TI might not be done with Sherman just yet, the city is a finalist for a new multi-billion dollar production plant.
Business is booming for Flip - Moves into expanded location Flip Electronics has had major success and growth in the last five years. So much so that the authorised distributor of obsolete and excess semiconductor and electronic components recently moved from a 12,000 square feet facility to a new one which provides the company with a total of73,000 square feet.
Marvell completes its acquisition of Innovium The provider of infrastructure semiconductor solutions has completed its acquisition of Innovium, Inc.,and thus broaden its portfolio of silicon solutions targeting cloud data centers.
Cree is no more - welcome Wolfspeed Following a massive four-year transformation, involving the divestiture of two-thirds of the business and a repositioning of the company’s overall core strategy, the company formerly known as Cree is now officially Wolfspeed.
US semiconductor distributor opens office in Germany Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the opening of its sales office in Berlin, Germany.
Qualcomm and SSW Partners win the battle for Veoneer Qualcomm Incorporated and investment firm SSW Partners, have reached a definitive agreement to acquire Veoneer, Inc. for USD 37.00 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing a total equity value for Veoneer of USD 4.5 billion.
Vesper completes $18M financing to accelerate growth Sensor provider Vesper announces that it has closed a USD 18 million financing led by Accomplice.
IQE to close its manufacturing site in Singapore The supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products says that it has taken the decision to close the group’s Singapore site by mid-2022.
CAES acquires Colorado Engineering, Inc. CAES (Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions), announces that has acquired Colorado Engineering, Inc. (CEI), provider of Radio Frequency (RF) and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
ASML opens new R&D facility in Silicon Valley On Friday, August 20, 2021, ASML opened its new campus in Silicon Valley, California. The 212,573-square-foot facility includes a Class 1000 cleanroom, lab space and collaboration areas to advance the company's lithography portfolio – hardware, software and services.Load more news