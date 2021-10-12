© SCHURTER Group

Schurter completes its latest Swiss expansion

The new construction and conversion of the Schurter Group headquarters in Lucerne, Switzerland has been completed.

Since 1947, the Schurter headquarters have been located on the Werkhofstrasse in Lucerne. The steady growth of the group was massively hampered by spatial limitations in the following decades, and after awhile growth was no longer possible with the current building situation, the company explains in a press release. This led to the launch of an expansion plan. In the fall of 2018, the company began planning for the conversion and new construction of the headquarters under the project name "Weitsicht". The goal was to start construction in January 2020 after receiving all permits. For the construction phase itself, a duration of around 18 months was expected. Luckily, the nationwide lockdown in spring 2020 did not affect the construction work and "Weitsicht" was able to proceed at full speed. The construction period ran from February 2020 to September 2021, and now that everything has been completed, the company has gained around 3,000 square metres of space. The entire project represents an investment of around CHF 23 million, or EUR 21.45 million.