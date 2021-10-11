© Kanthal

Kanthal divests its semiconductor capital equipment business

Heating technology company Kanthal announces that it has reached an agreement to divest its semiconductor capital equipment business to Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. (YES), headquartered in Fremont, California, USA.

The divestment is part of Kanthal’s commitment to continuous portfolio optimisation, the company states in a press release. The division was divested for an undisclosed amount. “We have a strong focus to grow within our core business, which is sustainable industrial heating solutions,” says Anders Björklund, President at Kanthal, in the press release.. “YES is perfectly equipped to take ownership of our semiconductor related capital equipment portfolio, system related upgrades and service needs.” YES will take ownership of Kanthal's semiconductor-related capital equipment portfolio, system-related upgrades, and service needs. The acquisition will add Kanthal's high-temperature (>800°C) furnace technology as well as Low Pressure Chemical Vapor Deposition (LPCVD) processes to YES's growing capabilities in the thermal processing area. "We aim to be the semiconductor industry's provider of choice for surface modification, material enhancement, and high-quality deposition," says Rezwan Lateef, President of YES in their own press release. "With this acquisition of equipment and technical expertise from a leader in industrial heating, we look forward to supporting our global customer base with new high-temperature annealing and bonding systems that leverage Kanthal heating equipment. In addition, we feel that the Kanthal LPCVD technology has potential to open exciting deposition opportunities for YES beyond our current monolayer coating systems, particularly in the areas of optical, power and microLED."