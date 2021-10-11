© Navitas Semiconductor

GaN power IC supplier opens new office in China

Navitas Semiconductor, a provider of gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs, has opened a new office in Shenzhen, China which offers the company 300% increase in capabilities to support revenue growth in the region.

The new facility offers the company significant engineering capacity to co-develop GaN-based power systems with customers and design partners, a press release reads. The investment has been made to support the rapid growth of GaN mobile fast chargers, as well as the company's recently-announced expansion plans to enable GaN-based data centers, solar installations and electric vehicles, which represent a multi-billion dollar market opportunity for the company. "Alongside Hangzhou and Shanghai, the new state-of-the-art Shenzhen office is another, significant addition to Navitas China," says Charles (Jingjie) ZHA, VP and general manager of Navitas China in the press release. "Chinese demand for next-generation power systems is growing exponentially and with the world's only fully-integrated GaN power ICs, Navitas is in a fantastic position to capitalize on that growth. The new facilities demonstrate our commitment to support expanded customer demands in China." Navitas' new office is in the Baidu International Building, in the high-density Nanshan District.