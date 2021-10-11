© Navitas Semiconductor Business | October 11, 2021
GaN power IC supplier opens new office in China
Navitas Semiconductor, a provider of gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs, has opened a new office in Shenzhen, China which offers the company 300% increase in capabilities to support revenue growth in the region.
The new facility offers the company significant engineering capacity to co-develop GaN-based power systems with customers and design partners, a press release reads. The investment has been made to support the rapid growth of GaN mobile fast chargers, as well as the company's recently-announced expansion plans to enable GaN-based data centers, solar installations and electric vehicles, which represent a multi-billion dollar market opportunity for the company. "Alongside Hangzhou and Shanghai, the new state-of-the-art Shenzhen office is another, significant addition to Navitas China," says Charles (Jingjie) ZHA, VP and general manager of Navitas China in the press release. "Chinese demand for next-generation power systems is growing exponentially and with the world's only fully-integrated GaN power ICs, Navitas is in a fantastic position to capitalize on that growth. The new facilities demonstrate our commitment to support expanded customer demands in China." Navitas' new office is in the Baidu International Building, in the high-density Nanshan District.
SiPearl opens new design center in France Microprocessor designer SiPearl has opened yet another European design center, this time in Grenoble, France.
Infineon plans to increase investments by 50% next year The German chip manufacturer has provided its investors with an update on its strategy, business performance and long-term perspective as well as on the outlook for the fiscal year 2022.
HEICO subsidiary acquires specialised electronics company HEICO Corporation's dB Control subsidiary has acquired 100% of Paciwave, Inc. The RF and microwave specialist is HEICO's 6th acquisition this year.
TI might not be done with Sherman Early last year the news that Texas Instruments disclosed that it planned to close two wafer plants within three to five years. The plants in question were two 50+ year old factories, located in Dallas and Sherman. But TI might not be done with Sherman just yet, the city is a finalist for a new multi-billion dollar production plant.
Business is booming for Flip - Moves into expanded location Flip Electronics has had major success and growth in the last five years. So much so that the authorised distributor of obsolete and excess semiconductor and electronic components recently moved from a 12,000 square feet facility to a new one which provides the company with a total of73,000 square feet.
Marvell completes its acquisition of Innovium The provider of infrastructure semiconductor solutions has completed its acquisition of Innovium, Inc.,and thus broaden its portfolio of silicon solutions targeting cloud data centers.
Cree is no more - welcome Wolfspeed Following a massive four-year transformation, involving the divestiture of two-thirds of the business and a repositioning of the company’s overall core strategy, the company formerly known as Cree is now officially Wolfspeed.
US semiconductor distributor opens office in Germany Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the opening of its sales office in Berlin, Germany.
Qualcomm and SSW Partners win the battle for Veoneer Qualcomm Incorporated and investment firm SSW Partners, have reached a definitive agreement to acquire Veoneer, Inc. for USD 37.00 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing a total equity value for Veoneer of USD 4.5 billion.
Vesper completes $18M financing to accelerate growth Sensor provider Vesper announces that it has closed a USD 18 million financing led by Accomplice.
IQE to close its manufacturing site in Singapore The supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products says that it has taken the decision to close the group’s Singapore site by mid-2022.
CAES acquires Colorado Engineering, Inc. CAES (Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions), announces that has acquired Colorado Engineering, Inc. (CEI), provider of Radio Frequency (RF) and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
ASML opens new R&D facility in Silicon Valley On Friday, August 20, 2021, ASML opened its new campus in Silicon Valley, California. The 212,573-square-foot facility includes a Class 1000 cleanroom, lab space and collaboration areas to advance the company's lithography portfolio – hardware, software and services.
Product lifecycles typically extend far beyond active semiconductor component availability, making lifecycle status a key factor when planning, at any phase, in the new product introduction (NPI) process.
Design of an adjustable voltage output using a push-button digital potentiometer Question: How could I use a digital potentiometer to generate an adjustable voltage output?
Leoni to sell Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink Leoni AG to reach a binding agreement with BizLink, an international provider of solutions for cables and connectivity services, on the sale of the Business Group Leoni Industrial Solutions. This step is subject to the approval of the board of the buyer.
Opel closes production plant until end of 2021 due to chip shortage Car manufacturer Opel (Vauxhall) is to close its production facility in Eisennach (Germany) until the end of 2021 due to the shortage of semiconductors.
Mercury Systems to acquire Avalex Technologies Mercury Systems, Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Avalex Technologies Corporation, based in Gulf Breeze, Fla.
Heico acquires RH Laboratories HEICO Corporation's Electronic Technologies Group acquired 80.1% of the stock of RH Laboratories, Inc. (“RH”) for cash paid at closing. RH’s founders will continue to own the balance of the company. Further terms and financial details were not disclosed.
Valens Semi and PTK Acquisition conclude business combination Valens Semiconductor and PTK Acquisition Corp. have completed their previously announced business combination. The combined company will be called Valens.
Continental and Horizon Robotics form JV on Automotive AI Technology Continental and Horizon Robotics signed a Joint Venture (JV) contract, focusing on providing hardware and software integrated solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and automated driving. The JV will be located in Shanghai, China.
Chip M&A deals reach USD 22bn; no mega-deals in sight After a record-high start in 1Q21, semiconductor merger and acquisition announcements cool off a bit without the “megadeals” seen in 2020.
CATL acquires Millennial Lithium Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) has agreed to acquire Millennial Lithium Corp for USD 297.3 million.