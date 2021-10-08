© SiPearl

SiPearl opens new design center in France

Microprocessor designer SiPearl has opened yet another European design center, this time in Grenoble, France.

SiPearl, currently recruiting 10 engineers per month, is targeting 1,000 employees in 2025. To attain this goal, SiPearl is creating design centers in semiconductor and HPC skills pools. Laure Perfetti has been appointed Head of Human Resources for SiPearl. Laure’s career to date has been with STMicroelectronics, where she notably built an important network of contacts in the semiconductor sector, in France and internationally. As Human Resources Business Partner in the microcontrollers and digital ICs group, she had responsibility for two product and support functions divisions with 1,100 employees worldwide, the company states in a press release. Laure joined SiPearl on August 30th with the mission is to define and deploy an agile and flexible human resources strategy in line with the rapid rise of SiPearl in Europe and its future business challenges. In this capacity, she will steer recruitment, integration and retention of employees, skills development, social aspects and remuneration policy. With headquarters in Maisons-Laffitte and design centers in Barcelona (Spain), Duisburg (Germany) and Sophia Antipolis (France), SiPearl is currently recruiting 10 engineers per month with a view to reaching 1,000 staff by 2025. The new design center in Grenoble is the company's 5th center in Europe.