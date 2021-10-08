© pichetw dreamstime.com

HEICO subsidiary acquires specialised electronics company

HEICO Corporation's dB Control subsidiary has acquired 100% of Paciwave, Inc. The RF and microwave specialist is HEICO's 6th acquisition this year.

HEICO says in a press release that it expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within the year following closing. Sunnyvale, Calibornia-based Paciwave is a specialised designer and manufacturer of RF and microwave components and integrated assemblies specialising particularly in PIN Diode Switches, PIN Attenuators, PIN Limiters, Switching Assemblies and integrated subsystems found in defense and other complex electronic applications. Its customers include defense contractors and electronics manufacturers both within and outside the United States. Founded in 1995 by Parimal Kadakia, Paciwave will be relocated into dB Control's nearby Fremont, California facility where it will operate as a dB Control product line. Mr. Kadakia will remain as a consultant to Paciwave for a transitionary period and most Paciwave employees are expected to remain with the company post-closing. dB Control has been a long-time Paciwave customer and partner.