TI might not be done with Sherman
Early last year the news that Texas Instruments disclosed that it planned to close two wafer plants within three to five years. The plants in question were two 50+ year old factories, located in Dallas and Sherman. But TI might not be done with Sherman just yet, the city is a finalist for a new multi-billion dollar production plant.
In an application for a property value limitation filed in August with the Sherman Independent School District – and later obtained by the Herald Democrat – it becomes clear that Sherman is among the finalist for a new TI manufacturing site. “As part of our long-term capacity planning, we are evaluating options for a future factory with the potential for expansion over time to meet the growing needs of our customers. Sherman, Texas is one of the possible options we are considering,” A company spokesperson told the Herald Democrat back in August So, what would this, potential, new production plant look like? Well it would replace the current Sherman facility, which together with the Dallas fab is the only one still producing 150mm wafers. This new facility would however focus on 300mm semiconductor wafers and semiconductors catered towards the industrial, automotive, communications and consumer electronics sectors. According to the application the existing facility is incapable of being used in any way to manufacture 300-mm wafers. The building structure is too small to house the tools and equipment, the report continues. The company is reportedly looking to construct the new production facility in four phases, that is if Sherman wins the race. As should that happen, then the first phase could see construction start as early as 2022 and have equipment installed by 2024. Production would then start in 2025. TI expects to invest USD 6.5 billion in just the first phase, the Herald Democrat states citing the application. The second, third and fourth phase would see construction start in 2028, all at the same time. However, the start of operations for these sites wouldn’t be expected to begin until 2031, 2036 and 2039. The investment level for these phases are USD 7.5 billion, USD 7.6 billion and USD 8.3 billion, respectively.
Cree is no more - welcome Wolfspeed Following a massive four-year transformation, involving the divestiture of two-thirds of the business and a repositioning of the company’s overall core strategy, the company formerly known as Cree is now officially Wolfspeed.
US semiconductor distributor opens office in Germany Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the opening of its sales office in Berlin, Germany.
Qualcomm and SSW Partners win the battle for Veoneer Qualcomm Incorporated and investment firm SSW Partners, have reached a definitive agreement to acquire Veoneer, Inc. for USD 37.00 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing a total equity value for Veoneer of USD 4.5 billion.
Vesper completes $18M financing to accelerate growth Sensor provider Vesper announces that it has closed a USD 18 million financing led by Accomplice.
IQE to close its manufacturing site in Singapore The supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products says that it has taken the decision to close the group’s Singapore site by mid-2022.
CAES acquires Colorado Engineering, Inc. CAES (Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions), announces that has acquired Colorado Engineering, Inc. (CEI), provider of Radio Frequency (RF) and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
ASML opens new R&D facility in Silicon Valley On Friday, August 20, 2021, ASML opened its new campus in Silicon Valley, California. The 212,573-square-foot facility includes a Class 1000 cleanroom, lab space and collaboration areas to advance the company's lithography portfolio – hardware, software and services.
Design of an adjustable voltage output using a push-button digital potentiometer Question: How could I use a digital potentiometer to generate an adjustable voltage output?
Leoni to sell Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink Leoni AG to reach a binding agreement with BizLink, an international provider of solutions for cables and connectivity services, on the sale of the Business Group Leoni Industrial Solutions. This step is subject to the approval of the board of the buyer.
Opel closes production plant until end of 2021 due to chip shortage Car manufacturer Opel (Vauxhall) is to close its production facility in Eisennach (Germany) until the end of 2021 due to the shortage of semiconductors.
Mercury Systems to acquire Avalex Technologies Mercury Systems, Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Avalex Technologies Corporation, based in Gulf Breeze, Fla.
Heico acquires RH Laboratories HEICO Corporation's Electronic Technologies Group acquired 80.1% of the stock of RH Laboratories, Inc. (“RH”) for cash paid at closing. RH’s founders will continue to own the balance of the company. Further terms and financial details were not disclosed.
Valens Semi and PTK Acquisition conclude business combination Valens Semiconductor and PTK Acquisition Corp. have completed their previously announced business combination. The combined company will be called Valens.
Continental and Horizon Robotics form JV on Automotive AI Technology Continental and Horizon Robotics signed a Joint Venture (JV) contract, focusing on providing hardware and software integrated solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and automated driving. The JV will be located in Shanghai, China.
Chip M&A deals reach USD 22bn; no mega-deals in sight After a record-high start in 1Q21, semiconductor merger and acquisition announcements cool off a bit without the “megadeals” seen in 2020.
CATL acquires Millennial Lithium Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) has agreed to acquire Millennial Lithium Corp for USD 297.3 million.
Showa Denko to supply SiC epitaxial wafers to Toshiba Showa Denko K.K. concluded a long-term supply contract with Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation to supply SiC epitaxial wafers for power semiconductors (SiC epi-wafers) for two and a half years with an optional extension clause.
Phoenix Contact breaks ground on new facility for machine building August 24, 2021 marked the groundbreaking for the new building that Phoenix Contact will build in Blomberg, Germany by 2023.
Swedish semiconductor startup raises $1M seed capital Almi Invest is investing close to SEK 3 million in AlixLabs, a company developing a new method for manufacturing semiconductor components cheaper and faster. Private investors, including NHL professionals Michael, Alexander and William Nylander, are also participating in the issue for a total of SEK 9 million (USD 1 million).
PEI-Genesis to sell FilConn to Hermetic Solutions Group PEI-Genesis announces that the company has signed a definitive agreement to sell FilConn based in Chandler, Arizona to Hermetic Solutions Group (HSG).
Landis+Gyr to acquire Turkey-based Luna Landis+Gyr AG has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Luna Elektrik Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. for a high double digit million US Dollar purchase price.Load more news