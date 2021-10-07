© Texas Instruments - for illustrative purposes only

TI might not be done with Sherman

Early last year the news that Texas Instruments disclosed that it planned to close two wafer plants within three to five years. The plants in question were two 50+ year old factories, located in Dallas and Sherman. But TI might not be done with Sherman just yet, the city is a finalist for a new multi-billion dollar production plant.

In an application for a property value limitation filed in August with the Sherman Independent School District – and later obtained by the Herald Democrat – it becomes clear that Sherman is among the finalist for a new TI manufacturing site. “As part of our long-term capacity planning, we are evaluating options for a future factory with the potential for expansion over time to meet the growing needs of our customers. Sherman, Texas is one of the possible options we are considering,” A company spokesperson told the Herald Democrat back in August So, what would this, potential, new production plant look like? Well it would replace the current Sherman facility, which together with the Dallas fab is the only one still producing 150mm wafers. This new facility would however focus on 300mm semiconductor wafers and semiconductors catered towards the industrial, automotive, communications and consumer electronics sectors. According to the application the existing facility is incapable of being used in any way to manufacture 300-mm wafers. The building structure is too small to house the tools and equipment, the report continues. The company is reportedly looking to construct the new production facility in four phases, that is if Sherman wins the race. As should that happen, then the first phase could see construction start as early as 2022 and have equipment installed by 2024. Production would then start in 2025. TI expects to invest USD 6.5 billion in just the first phase, the Herald Democrat states citing the application. The second, third and fourth phase would see construction start in 2028, all at the same time. However, the start of operations for these sites wouldn’t be expected to begin until 2031, 2036 and 2039. The investment level for these phases are USD 7.5 billion, USD 7.6 billion and USD 8.3 billion, respectively.