Cree is no more - welcome Wolfspeed

Following a massive four-year transformation, involving the divestiture of two-thirds of the business and a repositioning of the company’s overall core strategy, the company formerly known as Cree is now officially Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed has served as the brand for the company’s Silicon Carbide materials and semiconductor devices business unit for the past six years. “Today officially marks a transformative milestone for Wolfspeed as we are now a pure-play global semiconductor powerhouse,” says Gregg Lowe, CEO at Wolfspeed in a press release. “The next generation in power semiconductors will be driven by Silicon Carbide technology, with superior performance that unleashes new possibilities and positive changes to the way we live. As the original champion of this technology, we couldn’t be more excited for what lies ahead.” Lowe joined the company in September 2017 with a vision and commitment to a more collaborative culture built on ingenuity and a mission to pursue a more efficient future. Now, with multi-year, long-term materials agreements totaling more than USD 1.3 billion across several industries, a device pipeline that totals more than USD 15 billion, and an increased production capacity 30X larger than previous facility plans, Wolfspeed is driving multiple industries through a monumental shift from silicon to Silicon Carbide. “Strategic additions in organizational leadership, the execution of an expansion plan that allows for significant increases in production, and a sharpened focus on our mission demonstrate we are bringing to life the vision previously laid out as we build on a 30-year history that gives us a marked and competitive advantage in the Silicon Carbide industry,” said Lowe.