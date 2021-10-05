© Cree Business | October 05, 2021
Cree is no more - welcome Wolfspeed
Following a massive four-year transformation, involving the divestiture of two-thirds of the business and a repositioning of the company’s overall core strategy, the company formerly known as Cree is now officially Wolfspeed.
Wolfspeed has served as the brand for the company’s Silicon Carbide materials and semiconductor devices business unit for the past six years. “Today officially marks a transformative milestone for Wolfspeed as we are now a pure-play global semiconductor powerhouse,” says Gregg Lowe, CEO at Wolfspeed in a press release. “The next generation in power semiconductors will be driven by Silicon Carbide technology, with superior performance that unleashes new possibilities and positive changes to the way we live. As the original champion of this technology, we couldn’t be more excited for what lies ahead.” Lowe joined the company in September 2017 with a vision and commitment to a more collaborative culture built on ingenuity and a mission to pursue a more efficient future. Now, with multi-year, long-term materials agreements totaling more than USD 1.3 billion across several industries, a device pipeline that totals more than USD 15 billion, and an increased production capacity 30X larger than previous facility plans, Wolfspeed is driving multiple industries through a monumental shift from silicon to Silicon Carbide. “Strategic additions in organizational leadership, the execution of an expansion plan that allows for significant increases in production, and a sharpened focus on our mission demonstrate we are bringing to life the vision previously laid out as we build on a 30-year history that gives us a marked and competitive advantage in the Silicon Carbide industry,” said Lowe.
Qualcomm and SSW Partners win the battle for Veoneer Qualcomm Incorporated and investment firm SSW Partners, have reached a definitive agreement to acquire Veoneer, Inc. for USD 37.00 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing a total equity value for Veoneer of USD 4.5 billion.
Vesper completes $18M financing to accelerate growth Sensor provider Vesper announces that it has closed a USD 18 million financing led by Accomplice.
IQE to close its manufacturing site in Singapore The supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products says that it has taken the decision to close the group’s Singapore site by mid-2022.
CAES acquires Colorado Engineering, Inc. CAES (Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions), announces that has acquired Colorado Engineering, Inc. (CEI), provider of Radio Frequency (RF) and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
ASML opens new R&D facility in Silicon Valley On Friday, August 20, 2021, ASML opened its new campus in Silicon Valley, California. The 212,573-square-foot facility includes a Class 1000 cleanroom, lab space and collaboration areas to advance the company's lithography portfolio – hardware, software and services.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Design of an adjustable voltage output using a push-button digital potentiometer Question: How could I use a digital potentiometer to generate an adjustable voltage output?
Leoni to sell Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink Leoni AG to reach a binding agreement with BizLink, an international provider of solutions for cables and connectivity services, on the sale of the Business Group Leoni Industrial Solutions. This step is subject to the approval of the board of the buyer.
Opel closes production plant until end of 2021 due to chip shortage Car manufacturer Opel (Vauxhall) is to close its production facility in Eisennach (Germany) until the end of 2021 due to the shortage of semiconductors.
Mercury Systems to acquire Avalex Technologies Mercury Systems, Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Avalex Technologies Corporation, based in Gulf Breeze, Fla.
Heico acquires RH Laboratories HEICO Corporation's Electronic Technologies Group acquired 80.1% of the stock of RH Laboratories, Inc. (“RH”) for cash paid at closing. RH’s founders will continue to own the balance of the company. Further terms and financial details were not disclosed.
Valens Semi and PTK Acquisition conclude business combination Valens Semiconductor and PTK Acquisition Corp. have completed their previously announced business combination. The combined company will be called Valens.
Continental and Horizon Robotics form JV on Automotive AI Technology Continental and Horizon Robotics signed a Joint Venture (JV) contract, focusing on providing hardware and software integrated solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and automated driving. The JV will be located in Shanghai, China.
Sponsored content by Atg ItalyAUTOMATIC STENCIL INSPECTION SYSTEM. World best SMT stencil AOI inspection SMT Stencil is globally recognized as the main cause of a misprinted PCB!
How do you check if the SMT stencil is: clean, has the correct tension?
How do you record your stencil's report?
Check this out.
Chip M&A deals reach USD 22bn; no mega-deals in sight After a record-high start in 1Q21, semiconductor merger and acquisition announcements cool off a bit without the “megadeals” seen in 2020.
CATL acquires Millennial Lithium Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) has agreed to acquire Millennial Lithium Corp for USD 297.3 million.
Showa Denko to supply SiC epitaxial wafers to Toshiba Showa Denko K.K. concluded a long-term supply contract with Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation to supply SiC epitaxial wafers for power semiconductors (SiC epi-wafers) for two and a half years with an optional extension clause.
Phoenix Contact breaks ground on new facility for machine building August 24, 2021 marked the groundbreaking for the new building that Phoenix Contact will build in Blomberg, Germany by 2023.
Swedish semiconductor startup raises $1M seed capital Almi Invest is investing close to SEK 3 million in AlixLabs, a company developing a new method for manufacturing semiconductor components cheaper and faster. Private investors, including NHL professionals Michael, Alexander and William Nylander, are also participating in the issue for a total of SEK 9 million (USD 1 million).
PEI-Genesis to sell FilConn to Hermetic Solutions Group PEI-Genesis announces that the company has signed a definitive agreement to sell FilConn based in Chandler, Arizona to Hermetic Solutions Group (HSG).
Landis+Gyr to acquire Turkey-based Luna Landis+Gyr AG has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Luna Elektrik Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. for a high double digit million US Dollar purchase price.
Ford and SK Innovation with USD 11.4bn investment in US Ford and SK Innovations are investing USD 11.4 billion in new locations in the US. A new campus in Tennessee and two battery facilities in Kentucky are envisioned to create around 11'000 new jobs.
Tesla wants (again) Samsung chips in new Cybertruck According to a report in Korean media, Tesla is currently in talks with Samsung Electronics to produce its next-gen (fully self-driving) chip, which is to premiere in next year's Cybertruck model.Load more news