© mailthepic dreamstime.com

US semiconductor distributor opens office in Germany

Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the opening of its sales office in Berlin, Germany.

This new office, which is Smith's second trading office in Germany, will closely support local customers in the German tech market and expand Smith’s European footprint. The Berlin office is as stated earlier the second of the distributor’s locations in Germany, following the 2017 opening of Smith’s Munich office. The company’s growing presence in this technology and engineering hotspot will position Smith at the forefront of innovation. “Germany has the most vibrant electronics market in Europe right now,” says Mark Bollinger, Smith’s Chief Globalization Officer in a press release. “As a strategic partner in the global semiconductor sphere, Smith is at home anywhere in the world and ready to offer flexible solutions to address our customers’ unique supply chain challenges.” “Berlin is a leader in the European technology sector and is growing rapidly,” adds Cleat Kimbrough, Smith’s Vice President, EMEA. “Smith is excited to continue expanding our presence in the region and will continue to offer our global customers the premier service they rely on to keep their supply chains moving.”