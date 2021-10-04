© Veoneer Business | October 04, 2021
Qualcomm and SSW Partners win the battle for Veoneer
Qualcomm Incorporated and investment firm SSW Partners, have reached a definitive agreement to acquire Veoneer, Inc. for USD 37.00 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing a total equity value for Veoneer of USD 4.5 billion.
This deal also means that Veoneer has terminated its prior acquisition agreement with Magna International Inc. At closing, SSW Partners will acquire all of the outstanding capital stock of Veoneer, shortly after which it will sell the Arriver business to Qualcomm and retain Veoneer’s Tier-1 supplier businesses. SSW Partners says it will lead the process of finding strong, long-term strategic partners and that this transaction structure facilitates the long-term success of all Veoneer’s businesses. Upon close of the transactions, Qualcomm will incorporate Arriver’s Computer Vision, Drive Policy and Driver Assistance assets into its leading Snapdragon Ride Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) solution. “Qualcomm is the natural owner of Arriver. By integrating these assets, Qualcomm accelerates its ability to deliver a leading and horizontal ADAS solution as part of its digital chassis platform,” says Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated in the press release. “We believe that this transaction and structure benefits both Qualcomm’s and Veoneer’s shareholders, positions all of Veoneer’s businesses for success and provides a compelling opportunity to customers and employees.” “This transaction creates superior value for our shareholders,” adds Jan Carlson, Chairman, President and CEO of Veoneer. “It also provides attractive opportunities to our Arriver team at Qualcomm and allows our other businesses to find long-term industrial partners where they can continue to develop.” Antonio Weiss and Josh Steiner of SSW Partners says that while Qualcomm focuses on the Arriver business, SSW Partners will focus on finding strong, long-term strategic homes for the rest of Veoneer’s businesses.
CAES acquires Colorado Engineering, Inc. CAES (Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions), announces that has acquired Colorado Engineering, Inc. (CEI), provider of Radio Frequency (RF) and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
ASML opens new R&D facility in Silicon Valley On Friday, August 20, 2021, ASML opened its new campus in Silicon Valley, California. The 212,573-square-foot facility includes a Class 1000 cleanroom, lab space and collaboration areas to advance the company's lithography portfolio – hardware, software and services.
Navitas takes lead in GaN power device market Demand for fast chargers used for various consumer electronics has been quickly rising. For instance, smartphone brands such as Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo led the industry by releasing fast chargers in 2018, subsequently gaining consumer acceptance via their fast chargers’ competitive advantages in cooling efficiency and compact physical dimensions.
Design of an adjustable voltage output using a push-button digital potentiometer Question: How could I use a digital potentiometer to generate an adjustable voltage output?
Leoni to sell Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink Leoni AG to reach a binding agreement with BizLink, an international provider of solutions for cables and connectivity services, on the sale of the Business Group Leoni Industrial Solutions. This step is subject to the approval of the board of the buyer.
Opel closes production plant until end of 2021 due to chip shortage Car manufacturer Opel (Vauxhall) is to close its production facility in Eisennach (Germany) until the end of 2021 due to the shortage of semiconductors.
Mercury Systems to acquire Avalex Technologies Mercury Systems, Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Avalex Technologies Corporation, based in Gulf Breeze, Fla.
Heico acquires RH Laboratories HEICO Corporation's Electronic Technologies Group acquired 80.1% of the stock of RH Laboratories, Inc. (“RH”) for cash paid at closing. RH’s founders will continue to own the balance of the company. Further terms and financial details were not disclosed.
Valens Semi and PTK Acquisition conclude business combination Valens Semiconductor and PTK Acquisition Corp. have completed their previously announced business combination. The combined company will be called Valens.
Continental and Horizon Robotics form JV on Automotive AI Technology Continental and Horizon Robotics signed a Joint Venture (JV) contract, focusing on providing hardware and software integrated solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and automated driving. The JV will be located in Shanghai, China.
Chip M&A deals reach USD 22bn; no mega-deals in sight After a record-high start in 1Q21, semiconductor merger and acquisition announcements cool off a bit without the “megadeals” seen in 2020.
CATL acquires Millennial Lithium Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) has agreed to acquire Millennial Lithium Corp for USD 297.3 million.
Showa Denko to supply SiC epitaxial wafers to Toshiba Showa Denko K.K. concluded a long-term supply contract with Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation to supply SiC epitaxial wafers for power semiconductors (SiC epi-wafers) for two and a half years with an optional extension clause.
Phoenix Contact breaks ground on new facility for machine building August 24, 2021 marked the groundbreaking for the new building that Phoenix Contact will build in Blomberg, Germany by 2023.
Swedish semiconductor startup raises $1M seed capital Almi Invest is investing close to SEK 3 million in AlixLabs, a company developing a new method for manufacturing semiconductor components cheaper and faster. Private investors, including NHL professionals Michael, Alexander and William Nylander, are also participating in the issue for a total of SEK 9 million (USD 1 million).
PEI-Genesis to sell FilConn to Hermetic Solutions Group PEI-Genesis announces that the company has signed a definitive agreement to sell FilConn based in Chandler, Arizona to Hermetic Solutions Group (HSG).
Landis+Gyr to acquire Turkey-based Luna Landis+Gyr AG has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Luna Elektrik Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. for a high double digit million US Dollar purchase price.
Ford and SK Innovation with USD 11.4bn investment in US Ford and SK Innovations are investing USD 11.4 billion in new locations in the US. A new campus in Tennessee and two battery facilities in Kentucky are envisioned to create around 11'000 new jobs.
Tesla wants (again) Samsung chips in new Cybertruck According to a report in Korean media, Tesla is currently in talks with Samsung Electronics to produce its next-gen (fully self-driving) chip, which is to premiere in next year's Cybertruck model.
Tin prices go up on low inventories Tin prices jumped to record highs after data of low inventory levels in exchange warehouses emerged.
Smiths Medical to be sold to ICU Medical; voids deal with TA Transaction Smiths Group plc has agreed the sale of Smiths Medical to ICU Medical, Inc. on terms that are superior to the previously announced transaction entered into with TA Associates on 2 August 2021.Load more news