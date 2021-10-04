© Vesper

Vesper completes $18M financing to accelerate growth

Sensor provider Vesper announces that it has closed a USD 18 million financing led by Accomplice.

Vesper also received investments from Applied Materials Ventures, Sands Capital, Bose, Amazon Alexa Fund, Gopher Asset Management, ITIC, World Peace Group, Unitrontech, and MegaChips. The round brings Vesper’s total funding to date to USD 73 million. The company states in a press release that the funding will enable the startup to accelerate hyper-scaling of its smart microphones and accelerometers from tens of millions of units per year to hundreds of millions per year, support research and development, and expand into new markets. “This additional financing is a strong show of support from new and existing investors to enable Vesper to rapidly scale production to capitalize on new sales opportunities,” says Matt Crowley, CEO of Vesper in the press release. “Our vision to use our proprietary ZeroPower Listening architecture to bring order of magnitude improvements in power consumption to always sensing systems is being validated by many of the world’s most innovative companies across multiple markets. This financing will allow us to serve new customers and applications, and help accelerate the transition to edge AI enabled always listening systems.”