Key Features of the RA6E1 Group

200 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 CPU core

Integrated flash memory options from 512KB to 1MB; and 256KB RAM

Support for wide temperature range: Ta = -40/85°C

Package options from 48- to 100-pin

High performance: 3.95CoreMark / MHz executing the CoreMark Algorithm from embedded Flash

Integrated Ethernet (with integrated MAC)

Integrated USB 2.0 Full-Speed, serial communication (SCI with flexible synchronous and asynchronous modes, I2C, SPI), CAN, SSI, SDHI, QSPI

Integrated Renesas Timer

Advanced Analog

Availability

The new devices also provide exceptional low power consumption specifications, along with a rich list of peripheral features. Renesas’ RA Family MCUs are differentiated by a unique combination of very low power consumption, best-in-class security options, including Arm TrustZone® technology, and Renesas’ Flexible Software Program (FSP) that supports all RA Family offerings. The FSP includes highly efficient drivers and middleware to ease the implementation of communications and security. The FSP’s GUI simplifies and accelerates the development process. It enables flexible use of legacy code, as well as easy compatibility and scalability with other RA Family devices. Designers using FSP also have access to the extensive Arm ecosystem, offering a wide range of tools that help speed time-to-market, as well as Renesas’ extensive partner network. “Our RA Family is setting new standards in the market for Entry-Line MCUs with unprecedented performance,” said Roger Wendelken, Senior Vice President in the IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas. “With the new RA6E1 Group we developed an MCU which is an exceptional fit for calculation-intensive IoT applications requiring both high performance and the lowest power, as well as the need for value-optimized feature integration and connectivity.” The RA6E1 Group MCUs includes six different parts, spanning from 48-pin to 100-pin packages, and from 512kB to 1MB of flash memory along with 256kB of SRAM. The RA6E1 devices offer exceptional power consumption specifications, and extensive peripherals and connectivity options (including Ethernet), delivering a unique combination of performance and features.Renesas has combined the RA6E1 MCUs with complementary analog and power offerings that work together seamlessly to create Winning Combinations for a variety of applications. Examples of these Winning Combinations include a Ultra-small Finger Print Sensor and a Cloud Gateway Module. Renesas offers more than 250 Winning Combinations with compatible devices for a wide range of applications and end products. They can be found at renesas.com/win.All the new RA6E1 MCUs are available today. To help engineers get started with the RA6E1 MCUs, Renesas is offering the FPB-RA6E1 Fast Prototype Board with an on-chip debugger, priced in the 20 USD range. More information is available at renesas.com/RA6E1. More details about the new Fast Prototyping Board can be found at: renesas.com/FPB-RA6E1.