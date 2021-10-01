© Leoni (illustration purpose only) Components | October 01, 2021
Leoni to sell Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Leoni AG to reach a binding agreement with BizLink, an international provider of solutions for cables and connectivity services, on the sale of the Business Group Leoni Industrial Solutions. This step is subject to the approval of the board of the buyer.
The activities to be sold generated sales of approximately EUR 430 million in fiscal year 2020 and are valued with an enterprise value of around EUR 450 million. The expected cash inflow of more than EUR 300 million after deduction of, among other things, financial liabilities and pension charges is to be used to improve liquidity. The transaction would thus contribute to significantly improving Leoni's financial position. Upon completion of the sale, a profit of around EUR 200 million is expected, to be accounted for in the Group's reported EBIT, a press release states. The signing is subject to the approval of the board of the buyer. The closing of the transaction requires the approval of Leoni AG's financing banks and customary closing conditions, including merger control and investment review, and is expected in early 2022. The Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board of Leoni AG have already approved the planned sale.
Opel closes production plant until end of 2021 due to chip shortage Car manufacturer Opel (Vauxhall) is to close its production facility in Eisennach (Germany) until the end of 2021 due to the shortage of semiconductors.
Mercury Systems to acquire Avalex Technologies Mercury Systems, Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Avalex Technologies Corporation, based in Gulf Breeze, Fla.
Heico acquires RH Laboratories HEICO Corporation's Electronic Technologies Group acquired 80.1% of the stock of RH Laboratories, Inc. (“RH”) for cash paid at closing. RH’s founders will continue to own the balance of the company. Further terms and financial details were not disclosed.
Valens Semi and PTK Acquisition conclude business combination Valens Semiconductor and PTK Acquisition Corp. have completed their previously announced business combination. The combined company will be called Valens.
Continental and Horizon Robotics form JV on Automotive AI Technology Continental and Horizon Robotics signed a Joint Venture (JV) contract, focusing on providing hardware and software integrated solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and automated driving. The JV will be located in Shanghai, China.
Chip M&A deals reach USD 22bn; no mega-deals in sight After a record-high start in 1Q21, semiconductor merger and acquisition announcements cool off a bit without the “megadeals” seen in 2020.
CATL acquires Millennial Lithium Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) has agreed to acquire Millennial Lithium Corp for USD 297.3 million.
Showa Denko to supply SiC epitaxial wafers to Toshiba Showa Denko K.K. concluded a long-term supply contract with Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation to supply SiC epitaxial wafers for power semiconductors (SiC epi-wafers) for two and a half years with an optional extension clause.
Phoenix Contact breaks ground on new facility for machine building August 24, 2021 marked the groundbreaking for the new building that Phoenix Contact will build in Blomberg, Germany by 2023.
Swedish semiconductor startup raises $1M seed capital Almi Invest is investing close to SEK 3 million in AlixLabs, a company developing a new method for manufacturing semiconductor components cheaper and faster. Private investors, including NHL professionals Michael, Alexander and William Nylander, are also participating in the issue for a total of SEK 9 million (USD 1 million).
PEI-Genesis to sell FilConn to Hermetic Solutions Group PEI-Genesis announces that the company has signed a definitive agreement to sell FilConn based in Chandler, Arizona to Hermetic Solutions Group (HSG).
Landis+Gyr to acquire Turkey-based Luna Landis+Gyr AG has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Luna Elektrik Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. for a high double digit million US Dollar purchase price.
Ford and SK Innovation with USD 11.4bn investment in US Ford and SK Innovations are investing USD 11.4 billion in new locations in the US. A new campus in Tennessee and two battery facilities in Kentucky are envisioned to create around 11'000 new jobs.
Tesla wants (again) Samsung chips in new Cybertruck According to a report in Korean media, Tesla is currently in talks with Samsung Electronics to produce its next-gen (fully self-driving) chip, which is to premiere in next year's Cybertruck model.
Tin prices go up on low inventories Tin prices jumped to record highs after data of low inventory levels in exchange warehouses emerged.
Smiths Medical to be sold to ICU Medical; voids deal with TA Transaction Smiths Group plc has agreed the sale of Smiths Medical to ICU Medical, Inc. on terms that are superior to the previously announced transaction entered into with TA Associates on 2 August 2021.
Potential government-mandated lockdown to affect Bourns Xiamen facility An outbreak close to the BXL Xiamen facility or a single positive case within the BXL Xiamen facility could result in a 14-day mandatory lockdown of the facility, wrote the company on September 24, 2021.
Intel has broken ground on its massive expansion in Arizona The USD 20 billion capacity expansion will bring Intel’s total Arizona investment to more than USD 50 billion.
LPKF adjusts Q3 guidance due to logistics bottlenecks Due to delays caused by current bottlenecks in global outbound logistics to China and a customer project delay in China, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG concluded, that systems produced and ready for delivery worth approximately EUR 7 million will likely not be shipped before month end.
Kendrion acquires electronics and embedded developer Dutch Kendrion N.V., a developer, manufacturer and marketeer of high-quality electromagnetic systems and components for industrial and automotive applications, has acquired 3T, a Netherlands-based software and electronics development company.
Energy storage using supercapacitors: How big is big enough? Question: Can I use a simple energy calculation when selecting a supercapacitor for a backup system?