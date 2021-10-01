Products | October 01, 2021
Boosted Flexibility and Speed with Enhancements to ST25DV Dual-Interface NFC Tags
STMicroelectronics has increased the I2C-interface performance in the latest generation of its ST25DV-I2C dynamic NFC-tag ICs, which let the host system access the tag’s on-chip EEPROM more quickly and easily.
This is a product release announcement by STMicroelectronics. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Writing to the EEPROM on the new ST25DV-I2C tags, via the I2C interface, is now as fast as standard EEPROM and allows flexible use of the tag to reduce system bill-of-materials costs. Also, designers can now configure the tag’s I2C address to ensure coexistence with other devices on the bus. As a Type 5 NFC tag certified by the NFC Forum, the ST25DV-I2C supports contactless interaction with 13.56MHz RFID readers and NFC phones, permitting common use cases such as tap-to-connect pairing with NFC Data Exchange Format (NDEF) messages. The new tags also extend wireless capabilities, including support for arbitration that allows more convenient access to data written into the EEPROM through the RF interface. With its extra performance and flexibility, this latest evolution of the ST25DV-I2C boosts productivity and efficiency in industrial applications such as smart metering, asset tracking, and logistics, and brings superior user experiences to medical equipment, smart-home devices and lighting, smart retail labels, and consumer products. ST’s ST25DV tags can fulfil multiple use cases throughout a product’s lifetime, including configuration and product tracking, user features, field maintenance, and end-of-life management. The new tags retain their robustness and convenient features including support for Fast Transfer Mode and energy harvesting. ST’s innovative Fast Transfer Mode leverages a 256-Byte buffer to accelerate handling large files such as a host-system firmware update. Integrated circuitry to control energy harvesting provides an unregulated output voltage for powering external components in battery-less applications. ST’s ST25DV dynamic tags are compliant with the NFC Forum Type-5 specification and contain up to 64Kbits of EEPROM, with features including configurable password protection for user memory and an interrupt pin that can be programmed to respond to various events detected at the RF interface. The evolved ST25DV-I2C tags are available in SO-8, TSSOP-8, and chip-scale packages including 8-lead UFDFPN, 12-lead UFDFPN, and WLCSP-10. The ST25DV-I2C Series Dynamic Tags are now available for free sampling and purchase on our eStore and the prices start from $0.33 for orders of 1,000 pieces in the SO8 package with 4Kbit EEPROM. For further information please visit: https://www.st.com/st25dv-i2c.
Heico acquires RH Laboratories HEICO Corporation's Electronic Technologies Group acquired 80.1% of the stock of RH Laboratories, Inc. (“RH”) for cash paid at closing. RH’s founders will continue to own the balance of the company. Further terms and financial details were not disclosed.
Valens Semi and PTK Acquisition conclude business combination Valens Semiconductor and PTK Acquisition Corp. have completed their previously announced business combination. The combined company will be called Valens.
Sponsored content by SAKINext-Generation AOI with Advanced Z-Axis Control Discover how for even the most demanding high-end manufacturing requirements you can achieve the most effective, safe and reliable automated in-line 3D X-ray inspection that delivers clear and detailed images, ensures fast response time and lowers the cost of human intervention and maintenance.
Continental and Horizon Robotics form JV on Automotive AI Technology Continental and Horizon Robotics signed a Joint Venture (JV) contract, focusing on providing hardware and software integrated solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and automated driving. The JV will be located in Shanghai, China.
Chip M&A deals reach USD 22bn; no mega-deals in sight After a record-high start in 1Q21, semiconductor merger and acquisition announcements cool off a bit without the “megadeals” seen in 2020.
CATL acquires Millennial Lithium Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) has agreed to acquire Millennial Lithium Corp for USD 297.3 million.
Showa Denko to supply SiC epitaxial wafers to Toshiba Showa Denko K.K. concluded a long-term supply contract with Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation to supply SiC epitaxial wafers for power semiconductors (SiC epi-wafers) for two and a half years with an optional extension clause.
Phoenix Contact breaks ground on new facility for machine building August 24, 2021 marked the groundbreaking for the new building that Phoenix Contact will build in Blomberg, Germany by 2023.
Swedish semiconductor startup raises $1M seed capital Almi Invest is investing close to SEK 3 million in AlixLabs, a company developing a new method for manufacturing semiconductor components cheaper and faster. Private investors, including NHL professionals Michael, Alexander and William Nylander, are also participating in the issue for a total of SEK 9 million (USD 1 million).
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
PEI-Genesis to sell FilConn to Hermetic Solutions Group PEI-Genesis announces that the company has signed a definitive agreement to sell FilConn based in Chandler, Arizona to Hermetic Solutions Group (HSG).
Landis+Gyr to acquire Turkey-based Luna Landis+Gyr AG has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Luna Elektrik Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. for a high double digit million US Dollar purchase price.
Ford and SK Innovation with USD 11.4bn investment in US Ford and SK Innovations are investing USD 11.4 billion in new locations in the US. A new campus in Tennessee and two battery facilities in Kentucky are envisioned to create around 11'000 new jobs.
Tesla wants (again) Samsung chips in new Cybertruck According to a report in Korean media, Tesla is currently in talks with Samsung Electronics to produce its next-gen (fully self-driving) chip, which is to premiere in next year's Cybertruck model.
Tin prices go up on low inventories Tin prices jumped to record highs after data of low inventory levels in exchange warehouses emerged.
Smiths Medical to be sold to ICU Medical; voids deal with TA Transaction Smiths Group plc has agreed the sale of Smiths Medical to ICU Medical, Inc. on terms that are superior to the previously announced transaction entered into with TA Associates on 2 August 2021.
Potential government-mandated lockdown to affect Bourns Xiamen facility An outbreak close to the BXL Xiamen facility or a single positive case within the BXL Xiamen facility could result in a 14-day mandatory lockdown of the facility, wrote the company on September 24, 2021.
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupICAPE Group opens its virtual booth! On October 5th and 6th, ICAPE Group organizes a great virtual meeting in an interactive 3D environment. A new digital experience which will plunge you into the ICAPE Group universe, to know everything about printed circuits, technical parts and to exchange live with the group experts.
Intel has broken ground on its massive expansion in Arizona The USD 20 billion capacity expansion will bring Intel’s total Arizona investment to more than USD 50 billion.
LPKF adjusts Q3 guidance due to logistics bottlenecks Due to delays caused by current bottlenecks in global outbound logistics to China and a customer project delay in China, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG concluded, that systems produced and ready for delivery worth approximately EUR 7 million will likely not be shipped before month end.
Kendrion acquires electronics and embedded developer Dutch Kendrion N.V., a developer, manufacturer and marketeer of high-quality electromagnetic systems and components for industrial and automotive applications, has acquired 3T, a Netherlands-based software and electronics development company.
Energy storage using supercapacitors: How big is big enough? Question: Can I use a simple energy calculation when selecting a supercapacitor for a backup system?
Weebit and SkyWater to take ReRAM tech to volume production Weebit Nano, a developer of next-gen memory technologies for the semiconductor industry, has entered into an agreement with semiconductor foundry SkyWater Technology to take Weebit’s Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology to volume production.Load more news