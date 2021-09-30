© Opel AG

Opel closes production plant until end of 2021 due to chip shortage

Car manufacturer Opel (Vauxhall) is to close its production facility in Eisennach (Germany) until the end of 2021 due to the shortage of semiconductors.

Production at the plant is not expected to start again until the beginning of 2022 at the earliest. Short-time work is planned for the 1,300 Opel employees in Eisenach. A specific date for a restart was not given. The automotive industry is in an exceptional situation due to the lack of semiconductors. "At the beginning of 2022, production of the Opel Grandland in the hybrid version will start again in Eisenach, provided the supply chain situation allows it," a company spokesman told the dpa. In the meantime, part of the production will be temporarily outsourced to a different facility in Sochaux (France).