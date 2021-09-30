© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Components | September 30, 2021
Heico acquires RH Laboratories
HEICO Corporation's Electronic Technologies Group acquired 80.1% of the stock of RH Laboratories, Inc. (“RH”) for cash paid at closing. RH’s founders will continue to own the balance of the company. Further terms and financial details were not disclosed.
Nashua, NH-based RH is a designer and manufacturer of RF and microwave integrated assemblies, sub-assemblies and components used in a broad range of defense applications operating in harsh environments including Space. RH employs 45 people at its 21,000 square foot Nashua engineering and production facility. RH was founded in 2001 by Benjamin Robinson, his son Stephen Robinson and Frank Holt. All three will continue in their pre-closing roles, with Benjamin remaining as CEO, Stephen remaining as President and Frank continuing as Vice President of Engineering, a press release reads. Further, the Robinsons and Mr. Holt will continue to own 19.9% of RH. HEICO stated that it does not expect any employee turnover to result from the acquisition. Laurans A. Mendelson, HEICO’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, along with Victor H. Mendelson, HEICO’s Co-President and CEO of its Electronic Technologies Group, remarked, “We welcome Ben, Stephen, Frank and the entire RH family to the HEICO family. This remarkable company exemplifies the commitment to engineering excellence and customer prioritization that make RH a great fit with HEICO. We are excited to have RH’s people, products and talent within HEICO.” Benjamin and Stephen Robinson commented, “We looked hard for the right partner for our company, a business which we’ve nurtured and grown for two decades. After getting to know the people at HEICO over several years, we believe they best understand our business and will respect our people, our legacy, our customers and the way we operate. We look forward to a strong future together. We are proud to be partnering with such a reputable company that shares our values.”
Valens Semi and PTK Acquisition conclude business combination Valens Semiconductor and PTK Acquisition Corp. have completed their previously announced business combination. The combined company will be called Valens.
Continental and Horizon Robotics form JV on Automotive AI Technology Continental and Horizon Robotics signed a Joint Venture (JV) contract, focusing on providing hardware and software integrated solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and automated driving. The JV will be located in Shanghai, China.
Chip M&A deals reach USD 22bn; no mega-deals in sight After a record-high start in 1Q21, semiconductor merger and acquisition announcements cool off a bit without the “megadeals” seen in 2020.
CATL acquires Millennial Lithium Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) has agreed to acquire Millennial Lithium Corp for USD 297.3 million.
Showa Denko to supply SiC epitaxial wafers to Toshiba Showa Denko K.K. concluded a long-term supply contract with Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation to supply SiC epitaxial wafers for power semiconductors (SiC epi-wafers) for two and a half years with an optional extension clause.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Phoenix Contact breaks ground on new facility for machine building August 24, 2021 marked the groundbreaking for the new building that Phoenix Contact will build in Blomberg, Germany by 2023.
Swedish semiconductor startup raises $1M seed capital Almi Invest is investing close to SEK 3 million in AlixLabs, a company developing a new method for manufacturing semiconductor components cheaper and faster. Private investors, including NHL professionals Michael, Alexander and William Nylander, are also participating in the issue for a total of SEK 9 million (USD 1 million).
PEI-Genesis to sell FilConn to Hermetic Solutions Group PEI-Genesis announces that the company has signed a definitive agreement to sell FilConn based in Chandler, Arizona to Hermetic Solutions Group (HSG).
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupICAPE Group opens its virtual booth! On October 5th and 6th, ICAPE Group organizes a great virtual meeting in an interactive 3D environment. A new digital experience which will plunge you into the ICAPE Group universe, to know everything about printed circuits, technical parts and to exchange live with the group experts.
Landis+Gyr to acquire Turkey-based Luna Landis+Gyr AG has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Luna Elektrik Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. for a high double digit million US Dollar purchase price.
Ford and SK Innovation with USD 11.4bn investment in US Ford and SK Innovations are investing USD 11.4 billion in new locations in the US. A new campus in Tennessee and two battery facilities in Kentucky are envisioned to create around 11'000 new jobs.
Tesla wants (again) Samsung chips in new Cybertruck According to a report in Korean media, Tesla is currently in talks with Samsung Electronics to produce its next-gen (fully self-driving) chip, which is to premiere in next year's Cybertruck model.
Tin prices go up on low inventories Tin prices jumped to record highs after data of low inventory levels in exchange warehouses emerged.
Smiths Medical to be sold to ICU Medical; voids deal with TA Transaction Smiths Group plc has agreed the sale of Smiths Medical to ICU Medical, Inc. on terms that are superior to the previously announced transaction entered into with TA Associates on 2 August 2021.
Potential government-mandated lockdown to affect Bourns Xiamen facility An outbreak close to the BXL Xiamen facility or a single positive case within the BXL Xiamen facility could result in a 14-day mandatory lockdown of the facility, wrote the company on September 24, 2021.
Intel has broken ground on its massive expansion in Arizona The USD 20 billion capacity expansion will bring Intel’s total Arizona investment to more than USD 50 billion.
Sponsored content by SAKINext-Generation AOI with Advanced Z-Axis Control Discover how for even the most demanding high-end manufacturing requirements you can achieve the most effective, safe and reliable automated in-line 3D X-ray inspection that delivers clear and detailed images, ensures fast response time and lowers the cost of human intervention and maintenance.
LPKF adjusts Q3 guidance due to logistics bottlenecks Due to delays caused by current bottlenecks in global outbound logistics to China and a customer project delay in China, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG concluded, that systems produced and ready for delivery worth approximately EUR 7 million will likely not be shipped before month end.
Kendrion acquires electronics and embedded developer Dutch Kendrion N.V., a developer, manufacturer and marketeer of high-quality electromagnetic systems and components for industrial and automotive applications, has acquired 3T, a Netherlands-based software and electronics development company.
Energy storage using supercapacitors: How big is big enough? Question: Can I use a simple energy calculation when selecting a supercapacitor for a backup system?
Weebit and SkyWater to take ReRAM tech to volume production Weebit Nano, a developer of next-gen memory technologies for the semiconductor industry, has entered into an agreement with semiconductor foundry SkyWater Technology to take Weebit’s Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology to volume production.
Excelitas Technologies opens new plant in Germany The industrial technology manufacturer has opened a new plant for its German subsidiary, Qioptiq Photonics GmbH & Co. KG, in Göttingen, Germany. The new facility expands the company's capacity for assembly of highly sophisticated optomechanical systems and components for the semiconductor industry.