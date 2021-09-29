© IC Insights Components | September 29, 2021
Chip M&A deals reach USD 22bn; no mega-deals in sight
After a record-high start in 1Q21, semiconductor merger and acquisition announcements cool off a bit without the “megadeals” seen in 2020.
After a surge in semiconductor merger and acquisition announcements in the second half of 2020, the strong M&A momentum carried into the beginning of 2021, with purchase agreements for chip companies, business units, product lines, and related assets reaching a total value of USD 15.8 billion in 1Q21, setting a record-high level for the first quarter of a year. However, the pace of semiconductor acquisition agreements fell back over the next five months of 2021, putting this year’s total M&A value at USD 22.0 billion for the January-August timeperiod, according to IC Insights. The combined value of semiconductor M&A agreements announced in the first eight months of 2021 was slightly below the total for the same periods in 2019 and 2020 (USD 24.7 billion and USD 23.4 billion, respectively). The full-year 2020 M&A value jumped to an all-time annual record of USD 117.9 billion after business conditions stabilised in the second half of last year from the Covid-19 virus pandemic. Between September and December 2020, the combined value of semiconductor M&A deals amounted to USD 94.5 billion with the announcements of four megadeals in the four-month period: Nvidia’s planned USD 40 billion acquisition of processor-design technology supplier ARM; Advanced Micro Devices’ pending USD 35 billion purchase of FPGA leader Xilinx; Marvell Technology’s completed USD 10 billion takeover of interconnect chip supplier Inphi; and Intel’s announced USD 9 billion sale of its NAND flash business and 300mm fab in China to SK Hynix. Three of these four 2020 megadeals are still waiting for regulatory clearance, including China’s approval in the midst of its trade war with the U.S. Like last year, the 2021 M&A total could get a significant boost in the next several months, if agreements are reached in potential megadeals that have been reported in the press and other major moves by companies looking to strengthen their positions in high-growth markets. In the summer, Intel was reportedly in talks to buy GlobalFoundries for about USD 30 billion to strengthen its renewed wafer foundry efforts, and a possible USD 20 billion-plus merger was being explored by NAND flash-memory partners Western Digital (owner of SanDisk) and Kioxia (formerly Toshiba’s Memory Division). However, GlobalFoundries and Kioxia are now believed to be moving ahead with planned initial public offerings (IPOs) of stock in 4Q21. There were fourteen semiconductor acquisition announcements made between January and August this year with the 2021 average value being USD 1.6 billion versus the same number of agreements in the first eight months 2020, which had an average value per deal of about USD 1.7 billion. As has been the case since in the middle of the last decade, semiconductor acquisitions in 2021 are primarily being driven by industry consolidation in a number of product and manufacturing segments as well as IC companies looking to increase their presence in strong end-use applications—particularly in industrial Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, self-driving vehicles and driver-assist automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning capabilities, image recognition, and new high-speed wireless connections to embedded systems, including the build-out of 5G cellular networks.
More information can be found in IC Insights' website.
More information can be found in IC Insights' website.
Chip M&A deals reach USD 22bn; no mega-deals in sight After a record-high start in 1Q21, semiconductor merger and acquisition announcements cool off a bit without the “megadeals” seen in 2020.
Sponsored content by SAKINext-Generation AOI with Advanced Z-Axis Control Discover how for even the most demanding high-end manufacturing requirements you can achieve the most effective, safe and reliable automated in-line 3D X-ray inspection that delivers clear and detailed images, ensures fast response time and lowers the cost of human intervention and maintenance.
CATL acquires Millennial Lithium Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) has agreed to acquire Millennial Lithium Corp for USD 297.3 million.
Showa Denko to supply SiC epitaxial wafers to Toshiba Showa Denko K.K. concluded a long-term supply contract with Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation to supply SiC epitaxial wafers for power semiconductors (SiC epi-wafers) for two and a half years with an optional extension clause.
Phoenix Contact breaks ground on new facility for machine building August 24, 2021 marked the groundbreaking for the new building that Phoenix Contact will build in Blomberg, Germany by 2023.
Swedish semiconductor startup raises $1M seed capital Almi Invest is investing close to SEK 3 million in AlixLabs, a company developing a new method for manufacturing semiconductor components cheaper and faster. Private investors, including NHL professionals Michael, Alexander and William Nylander, are also participating in the issue for a total of SEK 9 million (USD 1 million).
PEI-Genesis to sell FilConn to Hermetic Solutions Group PEI-Genesis announces that the company has signed a definitive agreement to sell FilConn based in Chandler, Arizona to Hermetic Solutions Group (HSG).
Landis+Gyr to acquire Turkey-based Luna Landis+Gyr AG has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Luna Elektrik Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. for a high double digit million US Dollar purchase price.
Ford and SK Innovation with USD 11.4bn investment in US Ford and SK Innovations are investing USD 11.4 billion in new locations in the US. A new campus in Tennessee and two battery facilities in Kentucky are envisioned to create around 11'000 new jobs.
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupICAPE Group opens its virtual booth! On October 5th and 6th, ICAPE Group organizes a great virtual meeting in an interactive 3D environment. A new digital experience which will plunge you into the ICAPE Group universe, to know everything about printed circuits, technical parts and to exchange live with the group experts.
Tesla wants (again) Samsung chips in new Cybertruck According to a report in Korean media, Tesla is currently in talks with Samsung Electronics to produce its next-gen (fully self-driving) chip, which is to premiere in next year's Cybertruck model.
Tin prices go up on low inventories Tin prices jumped to record highs after data of low inventory levels in exchange warehouses emerged.
Smiths Medical to be sold to ICU Medical; voids deal with TA Transaction Smiths Group plc has agreed the sale of Smiths Medical to ICU Medical, Inc. on terms that are superior to the previously announced transaction entered into with TA Associates on 2 August 2021.
Potential government-mandated lockdown to affect Bourns Xiamen facility An outbreak close to the BXL Xiamen facility or a single positive case within the BXL Xiamen facility could result in a 14-day mandatory lockdown of the facility, wrote the company on September 24, 2021.
Intel has broken ground on its massive expansion in Arizona The USD 20 billion capacity expansion will bring Intel’s total Arizona investment to more than USD 50 billion.
LPKF adjusts Q3 guidance due to logistics bottlenecks Due to delays caused by current bottlenecks in global outbound logistics to China and a customer project delay in China, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG concluded, that systems produced and ready for delivery worth approximately EUR 7 million will likely not be shipped before month end.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Kendrion acquires electronics and embedded developer Dutch Kendrion N.V., a developer, manufacturer and marketeer of high-quality electromagnetic systems and components for industrial and automotive applications, has acquired 3T, a Netherlands-based software and electronics development company.
Energy storage using supercapacitors: How big is big enough? Question: Can I use a simple energy calculation when selecting a supercapacitor for a backup system?
Weebit and SkyWater to take ReRAM tech to volume production Weebit Nano, a developer of next-gen memory technologies for the semiconductor industry, has entered into an agreement with semiconductor foundry SkyWater Technology to take Weebit’s Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology to volume production.
Excelitas Technologies opens new plant in Germany The industrial technology manufacturer has opened a new plant for its German subsidiary, Qioptiq Photonics GmbH & Co. KG, in Göttingen, Germany. The new facility expands the company’s capacity for assembly of highly sophisticated optomechanical systems and components for the semiconductor industry.
Sanmina strengthens its optical, RF and microelectronics capabilities Sanmina says it is strengthening its focus on its optical, radio frequency (RF) and microelectronics (microE) design and manufacturing capabilities to capitalise on growing demand for highly-integrated technology products with the formation of a new division.Load more news