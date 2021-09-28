© andreypopov dreamstime.com

PEI-Genesis to sell FilConn to Hermetic Solutions Group

PEI-Genesis announces that the company has signed a definitive agreement to sell FilConn based in Chandler, Arizona to Hermetic Solutions Group (HSG).

PEI-Genesis first acquired FilConn back in 2016 with the aim to better serve customers’ needs for low volume, quick turn, custom connectors. With the sale of FilConn, PEI-Genesis will focus on its value-added assembly capabilities. HSG is a provider of highly engineered performance and protection solutions for mission-critical microelectronics. With many years of connector design and innovation, FilConn’s specialties include custom product development, hands-on technical customer support, and quick turn manufacturing, often as short as half that of industry competitors. Upon completion of the transaction, PEI-Genesis will continue its distribution partnership with FilConn. HSG will leverage its core competencies to help FilConn continue to grow its product portfolio and customer base. “We believe this combination will benefit PEI’s customers with an expanded complementary product portfolio,“ says Peter Austin, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of PEI-Genesis in the press release. “PEI will continue to serve as the trusted value-add distributor for FilConn and all major connector brands. HSG and its affiliated companies will provide FilConn’s customers with additional high-reliability products focused on mission-critical environments.” “We are very excited to welcome FilConn to HSG as part of our newly formed Specialty Interconnect Solutions Platform,” adds Keith Barclay, President and CEO of HSG. “As an industry leader in highly engineered connector solutions for mission-critical applications, coupled with an unwavering commitment to exceed customers’ expectations, FilConn is a natural fit with HSG’s mission and values. We look forward to working together as the FilConn team continues to create value with innovative connector solutions for their customers.”