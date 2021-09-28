© andreypopov dreamstime.com Business | September 28, 2021
PEI-Genesis to sell FilConn to Hermetic Solutions Group
PEI-Genesis announces that the company has signed a definitive agreement to sell FilConn based in Chandler, Arizona to Hermetic Solutions Group (HSG).
PEI-Genesis first acquired FilConn back in 2016 with the aim to better serve customers’ needs for low volume, quick turn, custom connectors. With the sale of FilConn, PEI-Genesis will focus on its value-added assembly capabilities. HSG is a provider of highly engineered performance and protection solutions for mission-critical microelectronics. With many years of connector design and innovation, FilConn’s specialties include custom product development, hands-on technical customer support, and quick turn manufacturing, often as short as half that of industry competitors. Upon completion of the transaction, PEI-Genesis will continue its distribution partnership with FilConn. HSG will leverage its core competencies to help FilConn continue to grow its product portfolio and customer base. “We believe this combination will benefit PEI’s customers with an expanded complementary product portfolio,“ says Peter Austin, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of PEI-Genesis in the press release. “PEI will continue to serve as the trusted value-add distributor for FilConn and all major connector brands. HSG and its affiliated companies will provide FilConn’s customers with additional high-reliability products focused on mission-critical environments.” “We are very excited to welcome FilConn to HSG as part of our newly formed Specialty Interconnect Solutions Platform,” adds Keith Barclay, President and CEO of HSG. “As an industry leader in highly engineered connector solutions for mission-critical applications, coupled with an unwavering commitment to exceed customers’ expectations, FilConn is a natural fit with HSG’s mission and values. We look forward to working together as the FilConn team continues to create value with innovative connector solutions for their customers.”
Ford and SK Innovation with USD 11.4bn investment in US Ford and SK Innovations are investing USD 11.4 billion in new locations in the US. A new campus in Tennessee and two battery facilities in Kentucky are envisioned to create around 11'000 new jobs.
Sponsored content by SAKINext-Generation AOI with Advanced Z-Axis Control Discover how for even the most demanding high-end manufacturing requirements you can achieve the most effective, safe and reliable automated in-line 3D X-ray inspection that delivers clear and detailed images, ensures fast response time and lowers the cost of human intervention and maintenance.
Tesla wants (again) Samsung chips in new Cybertruck According to a report in Korean media, Tesla is currently in talks with Samsung Electronics to produce its next-gen (fully self-driving) chip, which is to premiere in next year's Cybertruck model.
Tin prices go up on low inventories Tin prices jumped to record highs after data of low inventory levels in exchange warehouses emerged.
Smiths Medical to be sold to ICU Medical; voids deal with TA Transaction Smiths Group plc has agreed the sale of Smiths Medical to ICU Medical, Inc. on terms that are superior to the previously announced transaction entered into with TA Associates on 2 August 2021.
Potential government-mandated lockdown to affect Bourns Xiamen facility An outbreak close to the BXL Xiamen facility or a single positive case within the BXL Xiamen facility could result in a 14-day mandatory lockdown of the facility, wrote the company on September 24, 2021.
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupICAPE Group opens its virtual booth! On October 5th and 6th, ICAPE Group organizes a great virtual meeting in an interactive 3D environment. A new digital experience which will plunge you into the ICAPE Group universe, to know everything about printed circuits, technical parts and to exchange live with the group experts.
Intel has broken ground on its massive expansion in Arizona The USD 20 billion capacity expansion will bring Intel’s total Arizona investment to more than USD 50 billion.
LPKF adjusts Q3 guidance due to logistics bottlenecks Due to delays caused by current bottlenecks in global outbound logistics to China and a customer project delay in China, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG concluded, that systems produced and ready for delivery worth approximately EUR 7 million will likely not be shipped before month end.
Kendrion acquires electronics and embedded developer Dutch Kendrion N.V., a developer, manufacturer and marketeer of high-quality electromagnetic systems and components for industrial and automotive applications, has acquired 3T, a Netherlands-based software and electronics development company.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Energy storage using supercapacitors: How big is big enough? Question: Can I use a simple energy calculation when selecting a supercapacitor for a backup system?
Weebit and SkyWater to take ReRAM tech to volume production Weebit Nano, a developer of next-gen memory technologies for the semiconductor industry, has entered into an agreement with semiconductor foundry SkyWater Technology to take Weebit’s Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology to volume production.
Excelitas Technologies opens new plant in Germany The industrial technology manufacturer has opened a new plant for its German subsidiary, Qioptiq Photonics GmbH & Co. KG, in Göttingen, Germany. The new facility expands the company’s capacity for assembly of highly sophisticated optomechanical systems and components for the semiconductor industry.
Sanmina strengthens its optical, RF and microelectronics capabilities Sanmina says it is strengthening its focus on its optical, radio frequency (RF) and microelectronics (microE) design and manufacturing capabilities to capitalise on growing demand for highly-integrated technology products with the formation of a new division.
Swiss lighting company opens new factory in Serbia Swiss lighting solutions specialist, Regent Lighting, has just recently opened a new factory in Svilajnac, central Serbia.
Picosun invests in future with its Innovation Lab Picosun Group has taken into use new facilities at its production laboratory in Kirkkonummi, Finland. The Picosun Innovation Lab will be used for the company's own research and development projects, for demo purposes and most importantly for serving the company's global semiconductor customers operating in the 300 mm market.
Infineon & Blixt collaborate to accelerate growth of SSCB's Infineon Technologies and Swedish company Blixt Tech AB have entered an agreement to co-develop solid state circuit breakers (SSCB) based on Infineon's product portfolio.
Mouser continues to invest in automation Mouser Electronics continues to invest heavily in automation in its global distribution center to increase order processing, accuracy and speed.
pSemi expands its footprint with new Taiwan branch office pSemi Corporation, a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, is opening a branch office in Taipei City, Taiwan. The Taiwan office joins other pSemi APAC locations in India, Korea, China and Japan.
Growatt and TI set up joint lab in China Aiming to promote sustainable energy applications, Growatt, a suppler of inverters, has set up a joint laboratory with Texas Instruments (TI) in the city of Shenzhen, China.
NA semi equipment industry posts August 2021 billings North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted USD 3.65 billion in billings worldwide in August 2021, according to SEMI.
Melexis expands operations with a new facility in Bulgaria The microelectronics engineering company says that it will open its new production and R&D facility to extend the current location in Gorublyane, Sofia, during the current month.Load more news