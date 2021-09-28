Products | September 28, 2021
2W bipolar output SMT DC-DC converters address high-voltage gate driver applications
Murata has announced the availability of its MGJ2 series, a new line of surface mount DC-DC converters. Comprised of six models, the lightweight units each have a 2W power rating and are supplied in compact, low-profile form factor modules measuring just 19.49mm x 14.99mm x 4.39mm dimensions.
This is a product release announcement by Murata Electronics Europe B.V.. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Available in 12 V and 15 V voltage rails, they feature +15V/-5V, +15V/-9V, and +20V/-5V bipolar outputs. They are intended to accompany the IGBT and SiC-based MOSFET high-voltage gate drivers used in industrial, renewable energy, and mobility applications. The DC-DC converters exhibit an ultra-low isolation capacitance of 3pF. This helps to mitigate the coupling of transients across the isolation barrier and prevent EMI issues generated by high frequency signals. The series’ characterized partial discharge performance ensures that superior operation can be maintained despite the demanding nature of the high-voltage applications they are intended for. Additionally, the common-mode transient immunity (CMTI) that exceeds 200kV/µs, enables the effective handling of high switching frequencies. Other key features include a continuous barrier that withstands voltage that reaches 2.5kV plus 9mm creepage and clearance separation distances. An extended operational temperature range of -40˚C to +100˚C is supported, and they also have built-in short circuit protection mechanisms. The line is certified UL62368 compliant for 250VAC reinforced insulation and ANSI/AAMI ES60601-1 certification is currently pending.
