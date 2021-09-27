© Intel

Intel has broken ground on its massive expansion in Arizona

The USD 20 billion capacity expansion will bring Intel’s total Arizona investment to more than USD 50 billion.

On Friday last week Intel broke ground on two new chip factories at the company’s Ocotillo campus in Chandler, Arizona. “We are ushering in a new era of innovation – for Intel, for Arizona and for the world. This $20 billion expansion will bring our total investment in Arizona to more than $50 billion since opening the site over 40 years ago. As the only U.S.-based leading-edge chipmaker, we are committed to building on this long-term investment and helping the United States regain semiconductor leadership,” said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger during the groundbreaking ceremony. An advancement of the country’s domestic chipmaking capacity and capabilities have been pointed out as critical for both the sake of the economy and national security. The United States has lost ground in semiconductor manufacturing and is at risk of falling farther behind. Intel is looking to its part to rebuild the United States standing in the semiconductor space The two new fabs in Arizona will not only support growing demand for Intel’s products, but will also provide committed capacity for the recently announced Intel Foundry Services (IFS). “With Intel Foundry Services, Intel is opening its fab doors wide to serve the needs of foundry customers around the globe – many of whom are looking for more geographical balance in the semiconductor supply chain,” said IFS President Randhir Thakur in a new editorial. “Customers are enthusiastic about these capabilities. And we have plans for continued investments in the United States, but we can’t do it without government partnership to level the playing field. As Congress returns from recess, we urge both chambers to send a bipartisan bill to President Biden aimed at bolstering American competitiveness and investing in advanced semiconductor manufacturing and R&D.” With the addition of the two new factories – to be named Fab 52 and Fab 62 – Intel’s Ocotillo campus will house a total of six fabs. The new investment will create more than 3,000 high-tech, high-wage Intel jobs, 3,000 construction jobs, and support an estimated 15,000 additional indirect jobs in the local community. The current plan is that the new fabs will be fully operational in 2024.