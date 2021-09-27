© Tesla

Tesla wants (again) Samsung chips in new Cybertruck

According to a report in Korean media, Tesla is currently in talks with Samsung Electronics to produce its next-gen (fully self-driving) chip, which is to premiere in next year's Cybertruck model.

The Nvidia computer that powered its original self-driving hardware suite apparently didn’t have enough computing power, which led the the car manufacturer to upgrade the computer twice. Now, the FSD Computer, is powered by one of Tesla's own chips that is produced by Samsung. The new-gen chip will - very likely - also be produced by Samsung; more specifically at its Hwasung factory using 7-nanometer technology. Korea Economic Daily writes that Tesla is in the late stages of negotiating the production with Samsung: “Recently, Tesla decided to outsource the HW 4.0 self-driving chip to Samsung. It’s virtually a done deal.” At Tesla AI Day in August 2021, CEO Elon Musk said that he believes the FSD computer will be able to achieve full self-driving: "“I am confident that Hardware 3, or the Full Self-Driving computer 1, will be able to full self-driving at a safety level much greater than humans. I don’t know, probably 200 or 300% better than a human.”