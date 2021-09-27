© dr911 dreamstime.com

Potential government-mandated lockdown to affect Bourns Xiamen facility

An outbreak close to the BXL Xiamen facility or a single positive case within the BXL Xiamen facility could result in a 14-day mandatory lockdown of the facility, wrote the company on September 24, 2021.

Bourns (Xiamen) Ltd. (BXL), located in the People's Republic of China, Fujian province, city of Xiamen, has been operating at full capacity since the Chinese government-mandated shut-down due to COVID-19 was lifted in 2020. However, in recent weeks there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in Fujian and neighboring provinces. Strict quarantine restrictions are now being mandated by Chinese governmental authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the region. In particular, an outbreak close to the BXL Xiamen facility or a single positive case within the BXL Xiamen facility could result in a 14-day mandatory lockdown of the facility. Ninety-seven percent of BXL Xiamen employees have been fully vaccinated. The BXL Xiamen facility is conducting daily COVID-19 testing of all of its employees at the facility. Some BXL Xiamen employees live in an area that is now under a stay-at-home order and thus are working from home. In addition, Bourns continues to monitor the impact of quarantine restrictions on its supply chain and shipping routes. Currently, there is no immediate impact upon production for any product line at the BXL Xiamen facility, the press release continues.