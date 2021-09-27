Products | September 27, 2021
Reduced voids for highest quality demands
With the RDS VAC, Rehm Thermal Systems offers a system for vacuum extraction after material application – for reliable results in medical technology, electromobility or renewable energies
This is a product release announcement by Rehm Thermal Systems GmbH. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Highly durable and reliable electronic components are of great importance for many sectors, such as the energy sector or medical technology. An LED headlight in a vehicle or the charging station of an e-vehicle produce a lot of heat that must be reliably dissipated – via gap filler or heat conducting materials. Even stricter requirements apply in medical technology. High-quality applied protective materials in products such as PCA probes, spinal cord stimulators or cardiac pacemakers are absolutely vital here. This poses new challenges for the industry, while driving it forward to new innovations at the same time. With the dispensing and coating systems of the Protecto series, Rehm Thermal Systems has systems in its portfolio that protect electronic assemblies in a variety of ways and thus ensure the functionality of the assembly. For an optimal result, a vacuum can be applied after the material application with the RDS VAC in order to reduce possible air inclusions (voids) and thus meet the high quality demands on the electronics. The quality of electronic components can be significantly affected by voids. Voids are variable and can be found in different places in varying degrees. These air inclusions can also expand when the unit is powered – in other words when it generates heat. This can have serious consequences under certain circumstances: Incorrect values from sensors go unnoticed, heat dissipation no longer functions correctly, thereby leading to earlier failure of the components – with physical destruction of small and light elements in the worst case scenario. With the dispensing and coating systems of the Protecto series and the RDS VAC, Rehm Thermal Systems has a compact complete line for the highest product quality requirements in its portfolio. Ranging from material preparation, the dosing system optimally matched to the application, through to vacuum extraction for eliminating air bubbles: Rehm supplies everything from a single source and can draw on many years of experience in the field of vacuum technologies. The precision dosing needle of the Protecto brings the material so close to the edge of the component that the capillary force pulls the protective coating under the component. Since air inclusions cannot be completely ruled out in this process despite all the precision, these are then reduced to an absolute minimum in the vacuum chamber of the RDS VAC. The result is a highly reliable assembly. With a vacuum value between 100 mbar and 10 mbar, pore area fractions of less than 2 % can be realised with the RDS VAC. The pressure curve and the speed at which the vacuum is pulled can be set individually.
Weebit and SkyWater to take ReRAM tech to volume production Weebit Nano, a developer of next-gen memory technologies for the semiconductor industry, has entered into an agreement with semiconductor foundry SkyWater Technology to take Weebit’s Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology to volume production.
Excelitas Technologies opens new plant in Germany The industrial technology manufacturer has opened a new plant for its German subsidiary, Qioptiq Photonics GmbH & Co. KG, in Göttingen, Germany. The new facility expands the company’s capacity for assembly of highly sophisticated optomechanical systems and components for the semiconductor industry.
Sanmina strengthens its optical, RF and microelectronics capabilities Sanmina says it is strengthening its focus on its optical, radio frequency (RF) and microelectronics (microE) design and manufacturing capabilities to capitalise on growing demand for highly-integrated technology products with the formation of a new division.
Sponsored content by SAKINext-Generation AOI with Advanced Z-Axis Control Discover how for even the most demanding high-end manufacturing requirements you can achieve the most effective, safe and reliable automated in-line 3D X-ray inspection that delivers clear and detailed images, ensures fast response time and lowers the cost of human intervention and maintenance.
Swiss lighting company opens new factory in Serbia Swiss lighting solutions specialist, Regent Lighting, has just recently opened a new factory in Svilajnac, central Serbia.
Picosun invests in future with its Innovation Lab Picosun Group has taken into use new facilities at its production laboratory in Kirkkonummi, Finland. The Picosun Innovation Lab will be used for the company's own research and development projects, for demo purposes and most importantly for serving the company's global semiconductor customers operating in the 300 mm market.
Infineon & Blixt collaborate to accelerate growth of SSCB's Infineon Technologies and Swedish company Blixt Tech AB have entered an agreement to co-develop solid state circuit breakers (SSCB) based on Infineon's product portfolio.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Mouser continues to invest in automation Mouser Electronics continues to invest heavily in automation in its global distribution center to increase order processing, accuracy and speed.
pSemi expands its footprint with new Taiwan branch office pSemi Corporation, a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, is opening a branch office in Taipei City, Taiwan. The Taiwan office joins other pSemi APAC locations in India, Korea, China and Japan.
Growatt and TI set up joint lab in China Aiming to promote sustainable energy applications, Growatt, a suppler of inverters, has set up a joint laboratory with Texas Instruments (TI) in the city of Shenzhen, China.
NA semi equipment industry posts August 2021 billings North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted USD 3.65 billion in billings worldwide in August 2021, according to SEMI.
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupICAPE Group Service Office in Asia In a context where traveling can be difficult, finding a good partner for your production of electronics parts can be a real challenge. With its unique organization and a Headquarters in China where all the key services are located close to the factories and fully operational, ICAPE Group provides a global solution.
Melexis expands operations with a new facility in Bulgaria The microelectronics engineering company says that it will open its new production and R&D facility to extend the current location in Gorublyane, Sofia, during the current month.
Sensirion opens new European production site Sensirion’s new subsidiary in Debrecen, Hungary was completed at the end of July this year. This new production site is a strategic expansion, meaning existing jobs in Switzerland or at other sites will not be affected.
Brooks to sell its Semiconductor Solutions Group business Brooks Automation has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Semiconductor Solutions Group business to Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. for USD 3.0 billion in cash.
Datwyler sells online distributor Reichelt With the sale of the online distributor Reichelt to Invision, Datwyler will now be specialising solely in system-critical elastomer components. The deal is due to be completed in the autumn.
GF and Qualcomm ink deal for 5G RF front-end products GlobalFoundries (GF), and Qualcomm Global Trading PTE. Ltd., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Technologies, are extending their RF collaboration on 5G multi-Gigabit speed RF front-end products.
Sensirion acquires machine diagnostics start-up AiSight Sensirion Holding AG has acquired AiSight GmbH. AiSight, based in Berlin, Germany, develops and supplies plug-and-play solutions for the growing field of condition monitoring and predictive maintenance for industrial equipment.
Top trends for 2022 - what can we expect? Market researcher Trendforce has made prediction on what to watch out for in 2022. Here are three things the semiconductor industry might want to keep and eye on.
Global fab equipment spending projected to reach new high Powered by digital transformation and other secular technology trends, global semiconductor equipment investments for front end fabs in 2022 are expected to reach nearly USD 100 billion to meet soaring demand for electronics after topping a projected USD 90 billion this year, both new records,
Wide voltage range automotive circuit protector Question: Are there overvoltage and undervoltage protection devices available, especially for automotive applications?Load more news