Kulicke & Soffa ships next-gen mini & micro LED solution

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has shipped its next-generation mini and micro LED platform – LUMINEX – to an unnamed LED manufacturer.

According to TrendForce, mini and micro LED wafer production is expected to grow at a 55% CAGR, 2021 through 2025, creating a significant and long-term capital equipment opportunity. Currently, mini LED enabled backlighting is making waves in the premium LCD market and is anticipated to transition to the value-oriented, high-volume display market starting in 2023. By 2024, the Company anticipates micro LED adoption will accelerate supporting new self-emissive displays serving specialty markets such as large commercial displays and wearables initially, with the potential to move into higher-volume premium display markets such as smartphones. Due to the density of LED die, the self-emissive micro LED market is expected to create a significant and material layer of demand for K&S solutions. K&S has been heavily involved with the traditional LED market for over a decade. The Company is currently engaged with multiple industry players to hasten this long-term technology transition and targets to formally release LUMINEX to the broad market by the end of calendar 2021.