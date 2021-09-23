© excelitas Business | September 23, 2021
Excelitas Technologies opens new plant in Germany
The industrial technology manufacturer has opened a new plant for its German subsidiary, Qioptiq Photonics GmbH & Co. KG, in Göttingen, Germany. The new facility expands the company’s capacity for assembly of highly sophisticated optomechanical systems and components for the semiconductor industry.
The investment in the new facility amounted to approximately EUR 25 million with an additional EUR 5 million for capital equipment, including a photovoltaic system, an automated material warehouse and an ultrasonic cleaning system, a press release reads. The new site in Göttingen’s Science Park occupies an initial area of 4.5 acres (1.8 hectares), and it offers the company plenty of room for future expansion. The newly constructed, tailor-made production facility offers 72,000 square feet of space, including 16,000 square feet of dedicated Class 5 cleanrooms, Excelitas had already made substantial investments in new cleanrooms at its Qioptiq facility in Königsallee, Göttingen, in 2012, 2015 and 2017. Together, both sites now provide around 28,000 square feet of cleanroom production space for the assembly of optical and optomechanical systems, as well as for coating and other optical production processes. “Our decision to invest in a new production building underscores the strategic importance of the Göttingen site within the Excelitas business. The new building offers optimal conditions for commissioning additional cleanroom capacities, which are essential for our further growth as a high-tech company,” says Dr. Robert Vollmers, VP Operations, Commercial Optics, in the press release. Joel M. Falcone, Excelitas EVP & COO, adds: “Despite the significant complexity of this project requiring highly qualified external and internal resources in the midst of a global pandemic, all parties, including strong local government support, have worked together to complete the construction of our new facility on time and on budget. On behalf of Excelitas Technologies, I would like to thank our leadership team in Germany, all of our Göttingen-based employees, and our external partners for their commitment, dedication, hard work and a job well done.”
Swiss lighting company opens new factory in Serbia Swiss lighting solutions specialist, Regent Lighting, has just recently opened a new factory in Svilajnac, central Serbia.
Picosun invests in future with its Innovation Lab Picosun Group has taken into use new facilities at its production laboratory in Kirkkonummi, Finland. The Picosun Innovation Lab will be used for the company's own research and development projects, for demo purposes and most importantly for serving the company's global semiconductor customers operating in the 300 mm market.
Infineon & Blixt collaborate to accelerate growth of SSCB's Infineon Technologies and Swedish company Blixt Tech AB have entered an agreement to co-develop solid state circuit breakers (SSCB) based on Infineon's product portfolio.
Mouser continues to invest in automation Mouser Electronics continues to invest heavily in automation in its global distribution center to increase order processing, accuracy and speed.
pSemi expands its footprint with new Taiwan branch office pSemi Corporation, a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, is opening a branch office in Taipei City, Taiwan. The Taiwan office joins other pSemi APAC locations in India, Korea, China and Japan.
Growatt and TI set up joint lab in China Aiming to promote sustainable energy applications, Growatt, a suppler of inverters, has set up a joint laboratory with Texas Instruments (TI) in the city of Shenzhen, China.
NA semi equipment industry posts August 2021 billings North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted USD 3.65 billion in billings worldwide in August 2021, according to SEMI.
Melexis expands operations with a new facility in Bulgaria The microelectronics engineering company says that it will open its new production and R&D facility to extend the current location in Gorublyane, Sofia, during the current month.
Sensirion opens new European production site Sensirion’s new subsidiary in Debrecen, Hungary was completed at the end of July this year. This new production site is a strategic expansion, meaning existing jobs in Switzerland or at other sites will not be affected.
Brooks to sell its Semiconductor Solutions Group business Brooks Automation has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Semiconductor Solutions Group business to Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. for USD 3.0 billion in cash.
Datwyler sells online distributor Reichelt With the sale of the online distributor Reichelt to Invision, Datwyler will now be specialising solely in system-critical elastomer components. The deal is due to be completed in the autumn.
GF and Qualcomm ink deal for 5G RF front-end products GlobalFoundries (GF), and Qualcomm Global Trading PTE. Ltd., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Technologies, are extending their RF collaboration on 5G multi-Gigabit speed RF front-end products.
It's a new era for high-end embedded processors that are now available on two Computer-on-Module form factors: The brand-new COM-HPC® Client and COM Express® Type 6. With the emergence of the 11th Gen Intel® Core® processor generation (codenamed Tiger Lake), developers now have the ability to choose the most appropriate form factor that best suits their project requirements.
Sensirion acquires machine diagnostics start-up AiSight Sensirion Holding AG has acquired AiSight GmbH. AiSight, based in Berlin, Germany, develops and supplies plug-and-play solutions for the growing field of condition monitoring and predictive maintenance for industrial equipment.
Top trends for 2022 - what can we expect? Market researcher Trendforce has made prediction on what to watch out for in 2022. Here are three things the semiconductor industry might want to keep and eye on.
Global fab equipment spending projected to reach new high Powered by digital transformation and other secular technology trends, global semiconductor equipment investments for front end fabs in 2022 are expected to reach nearly USD 100 billion to meet soaring demand for electronics after topping a projected USD 90 billion this year, both new records,
Wide voltage range automotive circuit protector Question: Are there overvoltage and undervoltage protection devices available, especially for automotive applications?
Infineon opens high-tech chip factory in Austria Infineon Technologies AG officially opened its high-tech chip factory for power electronics on 300-millimeter thin wafers at its Villach site in Austria. At EUR 1.6 billion euros, the investment made by the semiconductor group represents one of the largest such projects in the microelectronics sector in Europe.
Raytheon Intelligence & Space to acquire SEAKR Engineering Raytheon Technologies has signed a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held SEAKR Engineering, Inc. Closure of the acquisition is subject to the completion of customary conditions and regulatory approvals.
BASF and CATL to develop European supply chain BASF SE (BASF) and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) signed a strategic partnership on battery materials solutions, including cathode active materials (CAM) and battery recycling.
Power outage in Dresden affects Bosch und Infineon Production is running again at all three major chip manufacturers in Dresden (Germany).
Passive components see increasing lead times Capacitor, resistor and inductor markets all showed signs of increased demand in August 2021, with lead times for all three product lines reaching new heights.Load more news