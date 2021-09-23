© excelitas

Excelitas Technologies opens new plant in Germany

The industrial technology manufacturer has opened a new plant for its German subsidiary, Qioptiq Photonics GmbH & Co. KG, in Göttingen, Germany. The new facility expands the company’s capacity for assembly of highly sophisticated optomechanical systems and components for the semiconductor industry.

The investment in the new facility amounted to approximately EUR 25 million with an additional EUR 5 million for capital equipment, including a photovoltaic system, an automated material warehouse and an ultrasonic cleaning system, a press release reads. The new site in Göttingen’s Science Park occupies an initial area of 4.5 acres (1.8 hectares), and it offers the company plenty of room for future expansion. The newly constructed, tailor-made production facility offers 72,000 square feet of space, including 16,000 square feet of dedicated Class 5 cleanrooms, Excelitas had already made substantial investments in new cleanrooms at its Qioptiq facility in Königsallee, Göttingen, in 2012, 2015 and 2017. Together, both sites now provide around 28,000 square feet of cleanroom production space for the assembly of optical and optomechanical systems, as well as for coating and other optical production processes. “Our decision to invest in a new production building underscores the strategic importance of the Göttingen site within the Excelitas business. The new building offers optimal conditions for commissioning additional cleanroom capacities, which are essential for our further growth as a high-tech company,” says Dr. Robert Vollmers, VP Operations, Commercial Optics, in the press release. Joel M. Falcone, Excelitas EVP & COO, adds: “Despite the significant complexity of this project requiring highly qualified external and internal resources in the midst of a global pandemic, all parties, including strong local government support, have worked together to complete the construction of our new facility on time and on budget. On behalf of Excelitas Technologies, I would like to thank our leadership team in Germany, all of our Göttingen-based employees, and our external partners for their commitment, dedication, hard work and a job well done.”