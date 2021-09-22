© Dimitrije Goll

Swiss lighting company opens new factory in Serbia

Swiss lighting solutions specialist, Regent Lighting, has just recently opened a new factory in Svilajnac, central Serbia.

The factory, which offers the company 6,500 new square meters of available floor space, will employ around 120 workers. However, an expansion is already on the horizon as the company will construct another production facility, with an area of 6,000 square meters in the project's second phase, a report from the Development Agency of Serbia reads. Joerg Steimer the COO of Regent Lighting said that Regent plans to invest a total of 4 million euros in Svilajnac in the next four years and to employ 250 people at the end of the second phase of the project. Regent Lighting is a family business with plants in Switzerland, Germany, Italy, France, and India and now in Serbia. The company develops high-quality conventional or semiconductor-based and optoelectronic lighting systems.