pSemi expands its footprint with new Taiwan branch office

pSemi Corporation, a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, is opening a branch office in Taipei City, Taiwan. The Taiwan office joins other pSemi APAC locations in India, Korea, China and Japan.

"pSemi's RF business has grown tremendously driven by the rapid adoption of 5G and our ability to connect the dots between circuit, system and device," says Sumit Tomar, CEO at pSemi in a press release. "Our new Taipei branch office scales up our manufacturing footprint, expands support for our strategic APAC customers and business partners, and furthers collaboration with our parent company, Murata." Murata established its presence in Taiwan more than 40 years ago, taking into consideration the nation's semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, geographic proximity to other Asian countries and talent pool. It is in close proximity to Murata Electronics' factory in Taichung, which will enable pSemi to leverage Murata's manufacturing footprint and to facilitate joint IC and module development.