Melexis expands operations with a new facility in Bulgaria

The microelectronics engineering company says that it will open its new production and R&D facility to extend the current location in Gorublyane, Sofia, during the current month.

To get the new facility up and running, the company looks to recruit operators and engineers before the opening. The recruitment drive aims at hiring 160 people by the end 2022. The expansion of the facility in Sofia is described by the company as a key part of its growth strategy and integral to its efforts to combat the effects of the global chip shortage. The new manufacturing, R&D and warehouse facilities add a further 15,000 square metres to the 7,500 square metres plant Melexis has in Sofia. The expansion represents an investment totaling around EUR 75 million. “Bulgaria is an encouragingly business-friendly and cost-effective location with a highly qualified workforce, thanks to the country’s many technical universities,” says Nicolas Simonne, VP Development & Quality at Melexis in a press release. “Sofia is considered an IT and technology innovation hub with affordable office facilities, advanced IT infrastructure, good transport links, and high proficiency in English. We are proud to play a role in providing new employment possibilities in the region. It proves that Melexis is here to stay and that we feel at home in Sofia.” Prior to the opening of the new facility, Melexis starts an extensive recruiting campaign to attract new talent. The company is looking for operators, technicians and engineers, expecting to hire 160 new starters by the end of 2022. “We see the value of providing high-quality training for our employees, at every point in their career, and encourage lifelong learning. Engaging job roles, personal development possibilities, and strong management support make Melexis an attractive employer. Our site in Sofia adds an extra layer on this global approach. The new building is a super friendly working environment in a high tech building. If our colleagues feel happy at work, the company does as well, so we are looking forward to meeting our new colleagues,” continues Nicolas Simonne.