Brand new Qseven upgrade: NXP i.MX 8

congatec – a leading vendor of embedded and edge computing technology – celebrates the 15th anniversary of Qseven Computer-on-Modules with the introduction of the conga-QMX8-Plus, a brand new Qseven module based on the NXP i.MX 8M Plus application processor.

This is a product release announcement by congatec. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.