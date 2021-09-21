© sensirion

Sensirion opens new European production site

Sensirion’s new subsidiary in Debrecen, Hungary was completed at the end of July this year. This new production site is a strategic expansion, meaning existing jobs in Switzerland or at other sites will not be affected.

Sensor production has already started and the first mass flow meters have already been shipped to customers, a press release reads. Thanks to positive business development and the increased demand for sensor solutions, Sensirion says it has decided to establish a new production site in Debrecen, Hungary. “I’m delighted with the extremely successful start in Hungary. We’ve laid an important foundation for expanding our module production capacities and responding to the growing demand for sensors in various markets,” says Johannes Bleuel, VP Operations at Sensirion in the press release. Construction work began on June 30 last year and proceeded without complications. The first sensors came off the line in the new production hall at the end of August, and the first mass flow meters for ventilators have already been shipped to customers. “We’re very pleased to have welcomed many new employees in Debrecen. However, we still have vacancies advertised and are happy to accept further applications,” says Laszlo Abraham, General Manager at Sensirion Hungary Kft. At the beginning of September, it was also decided that in the future a new development team would be established for Sensirion Automotive Solutions in Debrecen. The company says that the expertise of this seven-person team will allow it to independently handle fully comprehensive modular projects that meet the standards required by most European automotive customers.