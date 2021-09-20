Cree | Wolfspeed to transfer to the NYSE

Cree | Wolfspeed business says that it will transfer the listing of its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange from The Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Cree expects to commence trading as a NYSE-listed company at market open on October 4, 2021 under the new ticker symbol ‘WOLF’. The company will continue to trade its common stock on the Nasdaq until the close of the market on October 1, 2021. As previously announced, the company will also change its corporate name from Cree to Wolfspeed, Inc. effective October 4, 2021. “We are pleased to join the NYSE, one of the world’s most prestigious trading platforms, as we continue on our transformational journey as a pure play global semiconductor powerhouse leading the industry transition from silicon to Silicon Carbide,” said Gregg Lowe, Chief Executive Officer at Cree | Wolfspeed in a press release. “Importantly, our company name change to Wolfspeed capitalizes on our 30-year heritage of working with Silicon Carbide and underscores our ambitious plans to compete and win in the rapidly expanding marketplace, which we believe will continue to provide long-term value for our customers and shareholders.”