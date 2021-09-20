© Datwyler

Datwyler sells online distributor Reichelt

With the sale of the online distributor Reichelt to Invision, Datwyler will now be specialising solely in system-critical elastomer components. The deal is due to be completed in the autumn.

Datwyler has signed a contract with Invision for the sale of its subsidiary Reichelt and associated companies. As an online distributor of electronic components, Reichelt generated CHF 188.8 million in revenue with its 280 employees in 2020, a press release states. The contract is due to be concluded in autumn 2021 subject to fulfilment of the usual conditions for completion. The parties have agreed not to disclose details of the transaction. "Mit dem Verkauf von Reichelt ist die Transformation von Dätwyler zum Spezialisten für systemkritische Elastomerkomponenten abgeschlossen. In der nun kommenden Phase werden wir uns auf das organische Wachstum sowie auf gezielte Akquisitionen zur nachhaltigen Stärkung des bestehenden Geschäfts fokussieren. Die hohe Nachfrage bestätigt das vielversprechende Potenzial für die Zukunft", says Dirk Lambrecht, Group CEO for Datwyler.