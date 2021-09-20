COM Express Type 6 and COM-HPC Client

A New Generation of Embedded Processors

It’s a new era for high-end embedded processors that are now available on two Computer-on-Module form factors: The brand-new COM-HPC® Client and COM Express® Type 6. With the emergence of the 11th Gen Intel® Core® processor generation (codenamed Tiger Lake), developers now have the ability to choose the most appropriate form factor that best suits their project requirements.