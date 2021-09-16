© Bosch (illustration purposes only)

Power outage in Dresden affects Bosch und Infineon

Production is running again at all three major chip manufacturers in Dresden (Germany).

A spokesperson for chip manufacturer Infineon commented for dpa: "Both production lines will be gradually ramped up again." It will take some time until production is running at full capacity, but a specific time frame was not mentioned. "We have an emergency power generator for safety-critical systems." Pumps, emergency lighting and IT systems continued to run, but production was shut down. The amount of the damage is still unclear and has to be assessed. The new Bosch semiconductor facility was also affected: "The existing emergency power supply went into operation immediately and was able to maintain the most important building and security functions in the Dresden plant," said a spokeswoman. Production, however, was shut down and was restarted in a controlled manner on Monday afternoon. The damage is currently being assessed. Globalfoundries, which operates large-scale production in Dresden, has two energy supply centres that operate independently from the public grid. "That saved us from great harm," said company spokesman Jens Drews to the dpa.