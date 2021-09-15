© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Ligentec and X-FAB sign partnership agreement

Ligentec and specialty semiconductor producer X-FAB Silicon Foundries have announced a strategic partnership for the large-scale supply of integrated photonic devices.

Photonic integrated circuits (PICs) are set to repeat the success story of electronic integrated circuits (ICs). Working with light instead of electrons, PICs will play a key role in tomorrow’s infrastructure for communication, biosensing and transportation. “Silicon nitride offers superior performance to manage the light in the chip circuitry, with unprecedented low propagation losses and high-power handling,” states Michael Zervas, co- founder of Ligentec. “While there is growing worldwide demand for silicon nitride PICs, the missing piece is a commercial volume foundry that can keep pace with the expected uptake.” Ligentec has implemented its proprietary, patented, low-loss silicon nitride process technology within X-FAB’s existing high-throughput foundry workflow. It means that Ligentec PICs are now commercially available in high volumes out of Europe, a key requisite enabling the secure and independent supply of the quantities foreseen in relation to sensors for self-driving cars, environment monitoring, quantum computers and an array of other applications. “The integrated photonics market has huge potential. We have partnered with LIGENTEC because it has the highest performance and the most mature offering for passive PICs. This is complemented by a great customer orientation and strong development pipeline, rooted in the company’s long- term R&D relationship with EPFL in Lausanne. We are highly committed to exploring the future possibilities of PICs through our partnership with LIGENTEC, acting as a pillar of strong growth for X-FAB’s specialty foundry business,” adds Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB.