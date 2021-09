Portwell announces PCOM-B645VGL, a new COM Express® Type 6 Compact Module

Portwell, a world-leading innovator for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, and an IoT Solutions Titanium Partner of the Intel Partner Alliance, announces the release of the PCOM-B645VGL, a COM Express Type 6 Compact (95mm x 95mm) module based on the 10nm Intel Atom x6000E Series/Pentium/Celeron Processors (formerly Elkhart Lake platform).

