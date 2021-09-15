Mass-Market availability of ST4SIM GSMA-compliant eSIMs for M2M applications

STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has announced mass-market availability of its ST4SIM, eSIM (embedded SIM) ICs for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) applications through e-distribution.

This is a product release announcement by STMicroelectronics. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

ST’s industrial eSIMs provide all the services needed to connect IoT devices to cellular networks. They are ideal for applications such as machinery condition monitoring and predictive maintenance, as well as asset tracking, energy management and connected healthcare devices. In addition, by allowing remote management of the SIM profile in accordance with the GSMA specification, these eSIMs let customers change the connectivity provider without having access to the device. “With rich built-in features and access to world-class provisioning services, our ST4SIM family delivers a convenient solution for numerous M2M applications,” said Laurent Degauque, Marketing Director, Secure Microcontroller Division, STMicroelectronics. “Mass-market availability now lets developers everywhere leverage secure and flexible cellular connectivity in more applications than ever, including independent M2M development, proof-of-concept, and prototype projects.” ST also takes care of activation and deployment by arranging for customers to use device-onboarding and service-provisioning platforms provided by ST Authorized Partner Truphone. Using ST’s B-L462E-CELL1 Discovery kit powered by the ST4SIM, the user can also test and evaluate all product features pre-integrated in a complete ecosystem. The ST4SIM is certified by GSMA and manufactured at ST’s GSMA SAS-UP1 accredited sites in Europe and southeast Asia. It is available in the industry-standard MFF2 5mm x 6mm DFN8 wettable flank package. The ST4SI2M0020TPIFW is now available at the eStore. Other package options are available to order, including the highly miniaturized wafer-level chip-scale package (WLCSP).