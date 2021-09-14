© Ericsson

Ericsson to close Nanjing research centre

The Swedish telecom giant confirms to South China Morning Post that it will divest its product research and development activities in Nanjing by November 2021.

It is one of currently five research and development centers Ericsson has in China; the others being in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu. In an email statement to the Post, Ericsson confirmed that it will divest its product research and development activities in Nanjing to TietoEVRY effective November 1, 2021. All affected employees will be offered employment with TietoEVRY. Ericsson’s 5G factory in Nanjing will not be impacted, an un-named source told the newspaper.