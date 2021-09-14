© Ericsson Business | September 14, 2021
Ericsson to close Nanjing research centre
The Swedish telecom giant confirms to South China Morning Post that it will divest its product research and development activities in Nanjing by November 2021.
It is one of currently five research and development centers Ericsson has in China; the others being in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu. In an email statement to the Post, Ericsson confirmed that it will divest its product research and development activities in Nanjing to TietoEVRY effective November 1, 2021. All affected employees will be offered employment with TietoEVRY. Ericsson’s 5G factory in Nanjing will not be impacted, an un-named source told the newspaper.
GaN Systems signs agreement with BMW Group GaN Systems has signed a capacity agreement with BMW Group. Under the terms of the agreement, GaN Systems is to provide capacity for multiple applications in series production.
Top15 semiconductor sales leaders 3Q21 forecast The big three memory IC suppliers—Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron—are each expected to post a 10% increase and Kioxia is anticipated to show an 11% jump in 3Q21 sales.
Germany hands over EUR 120 million to Tesla The German Federal state of Brandenburg wants to contribute EUR 120 million to the funding of the planned Tesla battery factory in Grünheide near Berlin. The Ministry of Economy has confirmed that the Budget Committee has released this sum from the Future Investment Fund.
Volkswagen adds jobs in Germany Volkswagen Group Components opened a new laboratory for cell research and development in Europe in Salzgitter (Germany). From 2025 onwards, the Volkswagen unified cell is scheduled to roll off the production line in Salzgitter.
Memory suppliers, Sony, and TSMC benefit from strong demand and supply shortages For the third quarter of this year (ending in September), sales growth outlooks for the top-25 suppliers range from 16th-ranked Sony’s 34% increase at the high end, to Intel’s 3% decline on the low end.
Leoni's new Serbian plant to provide up to 5,000 jobs by 2023 Leoni has officially opened its fourth plant in Serbia, in the city of Kraljevo. The site is not only the biggest Leoni plant in Serbia, it also employs the largest number of people at full capacity (up to 5,000 by the end of 2023).
Lam Research expands in Oregon Lam Research plans to expand its manufacturing footprint in Oregon with a new 45,000 square foot facility in the city of Sherwood, planned to open in December 2021. The new facility is Lam’s fifth manufacturing site in the United States.
Optomec gets repeat order from existing customer Optomec announced that one of its long-time production customers purchased another five (5) Aerosol Jet 3D Electronics Printers, bringing its total count over time to 15 systems. The USD 1+ million order is part of a production ramp plan that will grow to more than 25 systems over the next 12 months.
RMS Power vs. Average Power Question: Should I use units of root mean square (rms) power to specify or describe the ac power associated with my signal, system, or device?
Ford India will cease manufacturing vehicles in India Ford India will cease manufacturing vehicles for sale in India immediately; manufacturing of vehicles for export will wind down at Sanand vehicle assembly plant by Q4 2021, and Chennai engine and vehicle assembly plants by Q2 2022.
Redlen becomes part of Canon Canon Inc. has reached an agreement with Redlen Technologies Inc. to conclude a share transfer agreement. Consequence: Redlen becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon.
Tower and Quintessent partner on Foundry Silicon Photonics Platform Tower Semiconductor and Quintessent announced their collaboration to create a Silicon Photonics (SiPho) process with integrated quantum dot lasers, addressing optical connectivity in Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning and disaggregated computing (datacenter) markets.
Electro-Mobility top income source for Bosch In electromobility, Bosch is growing twice as fast as the market, and will generate more than EUR 1 billion in sales in 2021.
Global satellite revenue for 2022 to reach $295B, SpaceX leads In the global satellite market, LEO (low earth orbit) satellites currently hold the most significant advantage in terms of developmental potential due to their closer proximity with earth and their relatively lower latency, radiation, and cost compared to HEO (high earth orbit) and MEO (medium earth orbit) satellites, according to TrendForce.
Synopsys acquires BU from BISTel Synopsys, Inc. has completed the acquisition of the semiconductor and flat panel display solutions from BISTel, a specialist in engineering equipment systems and AI applications for semiconductor smart manufacturing, headquartered in South Korea.
ROHM and Geely signs strategic partnership agreement The global semiconductor manufacturer ROHM has entered into a strategic partnership with Geely Automobile Group Co., Ltd. to develop advanced technologies in the automotive field.
Intel wants to invest EUR 80bn in Europe Intel announced that it could invest as much as EUR 80 billion in Europe over the next decade to boost chip capacity. Furthermore, CEO Pat Gelsinger said the company would make its semiconductor plant in Ireland available to car manufacturers.
Revenue of Top10 OSAT companies for 2Q21 reaches USD 7.88bn Despite the intensifying COVID-19 pandemic that swept Taiwan in 2Q21, the domestic OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) industry remained largely intact, according to TrendForce.
SBF signs letter of intent to acquire electronics company German SBF AG, a listed supplier of LED lighting systems for rolling stock and industry, plans to take the next step in its growth by acquiring a successful German electronics company.Load more news