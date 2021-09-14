© BMW

GaN Systems signs agreement with BMW Group

GaN Systems has signed a capacity agreement with BMW Group. Under the terms of the agreement, GaN Systems is to provide capacity for multiple applications in series production.

“Electric vehicles represent the future of transportation, and we are delighted to continue to support BMW with our design and production capacity. This multi-$100m agreement demonstrates BMW’s commitment to innovation and sustainability,” said Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems. Four years ago, BMW started to use the company's onboard chargers, DC/DC converters, and traction inverters. BMW’s venture capital firm, BMW i Ventures, also invested in GaN Systems to support and accelerate the automotive qualification of the GaN technology.