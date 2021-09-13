© Lam Research

Lam Research expands in Oregon

Lam Research plans to expand its manufacturing footprint in Oregon with a new 45,000 square foot facility in the city of Sherwood, planned to open in December 2021. The new facility is Lam’s fifth manufacturing site in the United States.

Lam expects its new facility to create approximately 300 new jobs in the Sherwood and Washington County communities. “We are building the manufacturing workforce of the future—from our comprehensive training program and next-generation manufacturing techniques, to our agile and collaborative work environment. As we continue to expand our manufacturing operations, we are pleased to open a second facility in Oregon. We appreciate the productive partnership with the city of Sherwood and look forward to being an active member of their business community,” said Tim Archer, president and CEO of Lam Research.