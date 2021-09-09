© Bosch AG

Electro-Mobility top income source for Bosch

In electromobility, Bosch is growing twice as fast as the market, and will generate more than EUR 1 billion in sales in 2021.

This business is continuing to gain speed: by 2025, sales are expected to grow five-fold. “Electromobility will become a core business for us, and CO₂-free mobility a growth area. We are turning challenges into opportunities – that’s how we do things at Bosch,” said Dr. Volkmar Denner, chairman of the Bosch board of management. Electromobility will be the next chapter in the Bosch story, with upfront investments totalling EUR 5 billion so far. This year alone, upfront investments will come to another EUR 700 million. “We are preparing for increasing demand for electric vehicles across the globe. Worldwide, we expect that 60 percent of all newly registered vehicles in 2035 will be electric,” said Dr. Stefan Hartung, member of the board of management and chairman of the Mobility Solutions business sector. “It must be climate-friendly, but it also has to be affordable and attractive, not least in light of the ambitious targets set by the EU,” Denner added. “Only in this way will people and freight stay mobile in the future as well.”