SBF signs letter of intent to acquire electronics company

German SBF AG, a listed supplier of LED lighting systems for rolling stock and industry, plans to take the next step in its growth by acquiring a successful German electronics company.

The Management Board has signed a letter of intent for the acquisition of a majority stake, subject to a positive outcome of the due diligence process, which is due to begin shortly. No further details were provided in a short news flash. Rudolf Witt, Member of the Management Board of SBF AG comments: "The recently published half-year figures and the full order books show that we are well on track also from an operational point of view. In order to further strengthen our business and grow even more dynamically, we are always seeking suitable takeover candidates in our market environment. In this context, the signing of the letter of intent is a consequent step."