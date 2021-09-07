© Pixabay

Lane Electronics recertified to EN 9120:2018

Lane Electronics announce that following the completion of a BSI Assessment they are now recertified to EN 9120:2018 the Quality Management System Requirements for Aviation, Space and Defence Distributors.

Rob Townsend, QA Manager of FC Lane Electronics comments ‘This time the assessment was conducted via a combination of an on-site visit and remote interviews and data access. This recertification is a great result for Lane Electronics and their customers, while the effective and seamless completion of the remote audit is as much a measure of the commitment of Lane’s team to support this valuable accreditation as it is their ability to continually adapt and improve accessibility as a result of the latest business need.”