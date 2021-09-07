© Seoul Semiconductor

Toshiba Materials transfers patent rights to Seoul Semi

Seoul Semiconductor has completed the transfer of patent rights and business rights of SunLike LED technology from Toshiba Materials.

Seoul Semiconductor and Toshiba Materials were jointly involved in the development and release of SunLike in 2017, which has needed investment to further expand stable production and sales. As a result of continuous consultations between the two companies over the past two years to improve the speed of decision and operational efficiency for the SunLike business, Seoul Semiconductor has acquired all technologies, patents, trademarks, etc. related to SunLike. Key workers from Toshiba Materials also joined Seoul Semiconductor, and they will begin efforts to expand sales from September. “It is important to select natural light that has been optimized for human DNA for millions of years, not brightness and low price anymore. With SunLike technology, Seoul Semiconductor believe that the technology supports to reduce myopia and helps people fall a sleep well at night when cells are regenerated. Also, by returning the sunlight of nature to mankind, we will become the protagonists of a new history of light,” said Chung Hoon Lee, CEO of Seoul Semiconductor.