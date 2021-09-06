© BMW Group (illustration purpose only)

BMW: More production for CATL, EVE Energy, Samsung SDI and Northvolt

German automobile maker BMW AG has boosted is said to have increased battery cell orders to keep pace with accelerating demand for electric cars.

BMW now has contracts for more than EUR 20 billion worth of batteries, up from EUR 12 billion previously, CEO Oliver Zipse is cited in saying in a Bloomberg article. This should cover the demand - through 2024 - for several e-car models of the automobile manufacturer. The increased cell orders will most likely mean additional contracts for China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. and EVE Energy Co Ltd., South Korea’s Samsung SDI Co. and Sweden’s Northvolt AB. From 2025, BMW intends to switch to a new generation of batteries.