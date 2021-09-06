© alphaspirit dreamstime.com Components | September 06, 2021
Quantic Electronics acquires Paktron Capacitors
Quantic Electronics announced the acquisition of Paktron Capacitors, a manufacturer of multilayer polymer film capacitors.
"The addition of Paktron's product portfolio to our existing capacitor offerings enables us to deliver a full lineup of capacitor products that address our customers' difficult design challenges," said Kevin Perhamus, President and CEO of Quantic Electronics. "Paktron has established a world-class manufacturing facility and an outstanding management team in Lynchburg, and I am excited to work with them to help them achieve our growth objectives." Terry Martin, General Manager of Paktron stated, "Paktron has been a technological leader in the manufacturing of multilayer polymer film capacitors for over 60 years, and I would like to thank all the employees who have contributed to our years of success. Partnering with Quantic provides a unique opportunity to enable Paktron to achieve the next stage of growth, and I look forward to working with the entire portfolio of Quantic companies."
SMIC adds USD 8.9 billion investment in Shanghai SMIC plans to invest USD 8.87 billion a new facility in Shanghai (China). To that end, the chip manufacturer and Lin-Gang FTZ Administration intend to establish a joint venture company based in the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone Lin-Gang Special Area.
Ultralow noise, 48V, phantom microphone power supply using a tiny DC-to-DC boost converter Question: Can I produce a compact, ultralow noise, phantom power supply (48 V) from a 5 V, 12 V, or 24 V input?
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Xiaomi heads - officially - into e-Car business Xiaomi EV Company Limited. has completed the business registration with a registered capital of RMB 10 billion.
indie Semiconductor to acquire TeraXion indie Semiconductor, Inc.has signed a definitive agreement to purchase TeraXion Inc., a company that specialises in the production of low noise lasers, Bragg gratings and integrated photonic elements to address high-performance applications.
Philips has divested its Domestic Appliances business Royal Philips has completed the sale of the Domestic Appliances business to Hillhouse Investment, a transaction, which Philips announced in March 2021.
Sponsored content by Rochester ElectronicsPlanning for and Minimizing the Costs of EOL Ken Greenwood, Rochester Electronics, Technical Sales Manager-EMEA
The electronic component product lifecycle, or time between market introduction and end-of-life (EOL), is getting shorter. For manufactured products with lifecycles extending far beyond the active availability of devices, long-term component availability is vital. Manufacturers need to ensure that a reliable source is in place, even after components become obsolete. This means planning and managing obsolescence strategically.
Novotech Technologies partners with Wilson Electronics Novotech Technologies has signed a distribution deal for weBoost and WilsonPro Cellular Signal Boosters. The contract covers all activities in Canada.
XJ Capital invests in SCHMID Technology Guangdong XJ Capital has made a minority investment in SCHMID Technology Guangdong Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of printed circuit board and photovoltaics production equipment in China.
BASF and Shanshan form battery materials joint venture in China Following the approval of all relevant authorities, BASF and Shanshan have formed the joint venture BASF Shanshan Battery Materials Co., Ltd.. The new entity will be majority owned by BASF (BASF 51% and Shanshan 49%).
Sponsored content by TotechLong Term Storage Safe, secure storage and quality testing of sensitive components Shortage of electronic components Worldwide there is a significant shortage of electronic components, especially SMT components. The Long Term Storage of electronic components can be the solution for this problem in the future. But the requirements for long-term storage are increasing.
Dialog now officially part of Renesas Renesas Electronics Corporation and Dialog Semiconductor Plc announced the successful completion of Renesas’ acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Dialog.
Foundry revenue with 6% QoQ growth thanks to persistent demand The panic buying of chips persisted in 2Q21 owing to factors such as post-pandemic demand, industry-wide shift to 5G telecom technology, geopolitical tensions, and chronic chip shortages, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
Synaptics to acquire DSP Group Synaptics Incorporated acquires DSP Group, a provider of voice and wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, at USD 22.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. The definitive agreement is aleady (unanimously) approved by the boards of directors of both companies.
Quantic Electronics acquires X-Microwave Quantic Electronics announced the acquisition of X-Microwave. Founded in 2013, X-Microwave serves a wide range of customers across the RF and Microwave industry.
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM ams OSRAM has invested in a fully automated PICOSUN Morpher production cluster, which can deposit multiple materials on a batch of wafers even during the same process run.
WD in possible USD 20 billion take-over of Kioxia? Western Digital is reportedly in "advanced talks for a possible USD 20 billion stock merger with Japanese chipmaker Kioxia".
ADI & Maxim deal is now complete Analog Devices, Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
InoBat shakes hands with Group14 Technologies in partnership bid Group14 Technologies, a provider of silicon-carbon composite materials for lithium-ion markets, and Inobat Auto, a European battery R&D and manufacturing company, announced a partnership to custom manufacture high energy density batteries for automotive applications.
Microprocessor sales will continue double-digit growth in 2021 The total MPU market is on track to exceed $100 billion for the first time ever this year, thanks to strong increases in cellphone application processor revenues, says market researcher IC Insights.
SK Siltron establishing new facility in USA Semiconductor wafer manufacturer SK Siltron plans ton establish a new facility in Monitor Township to support electric vehicle growth, creating up to 150 jobs, investing USD 302 million.
LTspice Audio WAV Files: Using Stereo and Encrypting Voice Messages Question: Can you utilize stereo data and encrypt voice messages with LTspice audio WAV files?
SunMirror to acquire Latitude 66 Cobalt Oy SunMirror AG, a exploration company specialising in mineral resources such as gold, lithium, cobalt and other metals and minerals, has announced that it has, via its wholly owned subsidiary, SunMirror Luxembourg S.A. ("SM S.A."), agreed to acquire Finnish cobalt company Latitude 66 Cobalt Oy.Load more news