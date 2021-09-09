Current transformers for charging infrastructure

Current transformers have already been used for many years in multifunctional electronic energy meters, so-called smart meters, where they ensure the requirements of both, a decentralized energy supply (including photovoltaics, wind, and smart grid) and a timely exchange of data between energy suppliers, grid operators and consumers.

This is a product release announcement by VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

A new application is in stationary charging stations for electric vehicles. In industrial electricity meters for 1 A (5 A), a measuring transformer is usually connected indirectly to the network to be monitored. Its output current of 1 A or 5 A is measured by a metering device in which the CT module is integrated. Charging stations for electric cars, on the other hand, draw their high power directly from the supply grid. If the current is mapped indirectly, i.e. by means of instruments transformers as described above, the compact 3-fold module is particularly suitable for space-saving use in a corresponding measuring device. The footprint of only 36 x 28 mm combines three precision current transformers with primary bars and makes optimum use of the available space. Electrical safety is included, because the module is designed according to IEC 61800. The clearance and creepage distances defined there between the primary and secondary sides are controlled by a 100% high-voltage test and a type test with 6 kV (1.2/50 µs) surge voltage, as well as at least 750 Vrms partial discharge extinction voltage. "Our current transformer module, nicknamed "Piano," not only saves valuable space in the application, but also assembly and logistics costs," says Dr. Stefan Lehmann, Product Manager Installations. "Instead of three individual power transformers, our customers can rely on just one component. And we have something big in mind for next year, a 32 A module will be added to our product range."