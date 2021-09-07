Simplified Development Of Professional Robotics Applications On RA MCUs

Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, and eProsima, an SME company specialized in middleware solutions, today announced that the Renesas EK-RA6M5 Evaluation Kit for RA MCUs is the official supported hardware platform of the micro-ROS development framework. micro-ROS is the industry’s robotics operating system for MCUs.

This is a product release announcement by Renesas Electronics Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.